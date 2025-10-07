EA business summit charts path for growth amid global slowdown

Arusha. Policy experts and business leaders from the East African Community (EAC) and international stakeholders are set to convene at the East African Business and Investment Summit & Expo 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, amid growing concerns over the global economic slowdown.

The event, organised by the East African Business Council (EABC) in partnership with the EAC, is scheduled to run from October 16 to 17.

The slowdown, affecting both developed and developing nations, has been fuelled by rising trade tensions, policy uncertainty, persistent inflation, higher production costs, and geopolitical risks. Global growth for 2025 is projected to range between 2.9 and 3.2 percent.

The summit, themed “Promoting Private Sector Driven Regional Integration for Increased Intra- and Extra-EAC Trade and Investment,” aims to strengthen business and investment ties while shaping East Africa’s broader economic agenda.

Leaders from the public and private sectors are expected to explore innovative strategies to sustain growth amid global uncertainty.

Key discussions will focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to boost intra-African trade through reduced tariffs, streamlined customs procedures, and market integration.

With a single continental market of over 1.3 billion people, AfCFTA offers East African businesses opportunities to expand beyond national borders and contribute to regional resilience.

The summit will also deliberate on the Tripartite Free Trade Agreement, linking the EAC, Comesa, and SADC, which aims to harmonise trade rules, reduce non-tariff barriers, and enhance cross-border investment flows.

These initiatives are expected to strengthen regional supply chains, attract foreign investment, and improve competitiveness in global markets.

The EAC bloc, with a combined GDP estimated between $296 billion and $313 billion and a population of around 331 million, is projected to grow by 5.8 per cent in 2025. Looking ahead, EAC Vision 2050 targets a GDP of $1.5 trillion under a “Current Path” scenario or $3.4 trillion under a more favourable “Combined Scenario.”

EABC Executive Director Adrian Njau said the summit will provide a platform for practical solutions to trade barriers, investment promotion, and private sector-led growth.

Resolutions emerging from the forum will be submitted to the EAC Council of Ministers for endorsement, ensuring actionable outcomes that promote sustainable development.