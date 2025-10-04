Diddy sentenced to four years in federal prison

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

The ruling, delivered on Friday, October 3, 2025, by a Manhattan court, concludes a months-long trial that captivated the entertainment industry and the public alike.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 following a federal investigation into allegations of abuse, misconduct, and coercion, which culminated in his high-profile trial earlier this year.

While acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, prosecutors argued that Combs’ abuse of power and pattern of exploitation warranted a harsh penalty.

They had sought a sentence of more than 11 years, but Judge Arun Subramanian imposed a term of just over four years.

Addressing the court, Combs described his past behaviour as “shameful and sick” and pleaded for leniency.

The judge acknowledged his philanthropic work but stressed that fame and success cannot excuse criminal conduct.

Alongside his prison term, Combs was fined $500,000 and ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

The sentence marks a dramatic fall for the Bad Boy Records founder, who built a multibillion-dollar empire spanning music, fashion, and media.

Combs’ legal team has vowed to appeal, signalling that the case is far from over.

His conviction comes amid broader scrutiny of the entertainment industry over exploitation and abuse.

Legal analysts say the ruling could have lasting implications, potentially influencing how courts handle cases involving high-profile figures and abuse of power.

Supporters of Combs expressed shock at the sentence, while victims’ rights advocates described it as a measure of justice.

The trial also sparked wider debate about accountability for public figures, the influence of celebrity culture, and the law’s reach.

Combs, once considered one of the most influential figures in global entertainment, now faces a future defined by his conviction.