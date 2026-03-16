Michael B. Jordan wins best actor Oscar for dual role in 'Sinners'

He vowed to continue pushing himself and striving to be the best version of himself, before closing by thanking audiences who have watched "Sinners" multiple times.
Jordan, 39, plays dual roles as war veterans Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore who try to use stolen money to open a juke joint in Mississippi during the Great Depression.
"As Smoke and Stack, Jordan has to make each character distinct yet in sync ... inhabiting a thick Southern drawl that sings and swings effortlessly with each word and turn of phrase," NPR said in its review.
The California native, who grew up in New Jersey, rose to stardom in Coogler's "Fruitvale Station" and has played Donnie Creed in three sequels to the "Rocky" franchise, while also directing "Creed III." He also played Marvel villain Killmonger in two "Black Panther" movies and a TV series.
The other nominees for best actor this year were Timothée Chalamet for "Marty Supreme," Leonardo DiCaprio for "One Battle After Another," Ethan Hawke for "Blue Moon," and Brazilian Wagner Moura for "The Secret Agent."