Michael B. Jordan wins best actor Oscar for dual role in 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for "Sinners" during the Oscars show at the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Los Angeles. First-time nominee Michael B. Jordan won the best actor Oscar on ​Sunday for playing twin brothers in the genre-bending vampire ‌tale "Sinners."

Jordan took to the stage for his acceptance speech, thanking director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to be seen and heard.

He ​also paid tribute to those who paved the way ​for him, including his ancestors and trailblazing Black men ⁠in Hollywood such as Sidney Poitier, Will Smith, Denzel ​Washington and Jamie Foxx.

Also Read

He vowed to continue pushing himself and striving ​to be the best version of himself, before closing by thanking audiences who have watched "Sinners" multiple times.

Jordan, 39, plays dual roles as war ​veterans Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore who try to use stolen ​money to open a juke joint in Mississippi during the Great Depression.

"As ‌Smoke ⁠and Stack, Jordan has to make each character distinct yet in sync ... inhabiting a thick Southern drawl that sings and swings effortlessly with each word and turn of phrase," NPR ​said in its review.

The ​California native, who ⁠grew up in New Jersey, rose to stardom in Coogler's "Fruitvale Station" and has played Donnie ​Creed in three sequels to the "Rocky" franchise, while ​also ⁠directing "Creed III." He also played Marvel villain Killmonger in two "Black Panther" movies and a TV series.

The other nominees for best actor ⁠this ​year were Timothée Chalamet for "Marty Supreme," ​Leonardo DiCaprio for "One Battle After Another," Ethan Hawke for "Blue Moon," and Brazilian Wagner ​Moura for "The Secret Agent."

Latest

  1. 'One Battle After Another' takes best picture at the Oscars

  2. Why the Strait of Hormuz may be hard for Trump to reopen

  3. Lawyers challenge legality of election inquiry commission

  4. Dar es Salaam residents urged to prioritise testing for respiratory diseases

  5. Tanzania to relocate Maritime college to pave way for new berth at Dar es Salaam port

  6. Fire razes 20 stalls at Maasai Market in Iringa

In the headlines

View All