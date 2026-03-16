Michael B. Jordan wins best actor Oscar for dual role in 'Sinners'

Los Angeles. First-time nominee Michael B. Jordan won the best actor Oscar on ​Sunday for playing twin brothers in the genre-bending vampire ‌tale "Sinners."

Jordan took to the stage for his acceptance speech, thanking director Ryan Coogler for giving him the opportunity to be seen and heard.

He ​also paid tribute to those who paved the way ​for him, including his ancestors and trailblazing Black men ⁠in Hollywood such as Sidney Poitier, Will Smith, Denzel ​Washington and Jamie Foxx.

He vowed to continue pushing himself and striving ​to be the best version of himself, before closing by thanking audiences who have watched "Sinners" multiple times.

Jordan, 39, plays dual roles as war ​veterans Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore who try to use stolen ​money to open a juke joint in Mississippi during the Great Depression.

"As ‌Smoke ⁠and Stack, Jordan has to make each character distinct yet in sync ... inhabiting a thick Southern drawl that sings and swings effortlessly with each word and turn of phrase," NPR ​said in its review.

The ​California native, who ⁠grew up in New Jersey, rose to stardom in Coogler's "Fruitvale Station" and has played Donnie ​Creed in three sequels to the "Rocky" franchise, while ​also ⁠directing "Creed III." He also played Marvel villain Killmonger in two "Black Panther" movies and a TV series.