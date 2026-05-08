Vanessa Mdee brings fresh emotion to ‘How Great Thou Art’ cover

Vanessa Mdee has released a heartfelt rendition of the timeless Christian hymn “How Great Thou Art", offering a reflective and emotionally rich performance of the classic worship song.

Originally written from the Swedish poem “O Store Gud” by Carl Boberg and later adapted into English by Stuart K. Hine, “How Great Thou Art” remains one of the most widely performed hymns in Christian music history, interpreted by artistes across generations worldwide.

Vanessa’s version leans into soft vocals and a calm delivery, carrying a tone of gratitude and reverence.

Before this release, Vanessa was widely known for her successful career in Afropop and Bongo Flava, with hits such as “Cash Madame", “Nobody But Me", “Never Ever” and "Moyo".

While she has occasionally shared personal reflections and inspirational content, this cover stands as a standalone interpretation of a classic hymn rather than an officially announced shift into gospel or worship music.