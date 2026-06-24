Russian-held Sevastopol, Moscow-controlled parts of Ukraine's Kherson grabble with power outages

The city of Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea and Moscow-held parts of the Ukrainian region of Kherson were facing power outages on Wednesday, the Kremlin-installed authorities said, adding ​to fuel shortages as Kyiv intensifies attacks.

Sevastopol, the biggest city ​on the Crimea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, was ⁠left with no power after Ukraine attacked energy facilities there, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the ​city's Russian-installed governor, said on Telegram.

Sevastopol was under drone attack, he said earlier ​on Wednesday, and the nearby Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region were also partially or fully cut off from power, the Moscow-installed Governor Vladimir Saldo said separately.

Saldo did ​not provide further details. Kyiv has intensified strikes on the supply routes for ​Crimea, triggering curbs on public activities in the wake of a fuel supply crisis. Trolleybuses in ‌Sevastopol ⁠will not be operating on Wednesday, Razvozhayev said, as he also asked parents to keep children at home.

Russia's Orenburg region, more than 1,000 km (621 miles) southeast of Moscow, has downed a number of drones over an industrial facility, Governor ​Yevgeny Solntsev said on ​Telegram, without providing ⁠details.

It was not immediately clear whether any damage occurred in the remote region, which borders Kazakhstan and is also ​home to a number of industrial facilities including a gas ​processing plant ⁠and an oil refinery.

In Russia's border Belgorod region, a man was killed and a woman was injured in a drone attack, local authorities said.

Additionally, Russian shelling ⁠of the ​eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia killed one ​person on Wednesday, local authorities said on Telegram.