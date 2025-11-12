Analysts: Samia’s MP choices signal continuity, CCM unity

Dar es Salaam. Political analysts say President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s nomination of six Members of Parliament (MPs) reflects a deliberate strategy to strengthen continuity in government programmes while reinforcing unity within the ruling party, CCM.

Experts argue that the composition of the list is neither political patronage nor routine administrative formality, but a carefully balanced signal of where the President wants the country and her party to head as Parliament begins a new legislative term.

Published in the government gazette on Monday, November 10, 2025, and signed by Chief Secretary Dr Moses Kusiluka, the appointments take effect immediately under Article 66(1)(e) of the Constitution, which allows the Head of State to nominate up to ten MPs.

Those appointed are former Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, former Health Minister Dr Dorothy Gwajima, former CCM Secretary-General Ambassador Dr Bashiru Ally, seasoned diplomat Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar, corporate governance leader Mr Abdullah Ali Mwinyi, and technocrat Dr Rhimo Nyansaho.

The nominees span diplomacy, public administration, party strategy, corporate leadership, and governance reform.

Analysts note that three of the nominees: Ambassador Kombo, Dr Gwajima, and Dr Nyansaho represent continuity, reflecting the President’s desire to maintain momentum in policy execution.

Meanwhile, Dr Bashiru Ally’s return represents unity within CCM, particularly ahead of a politically charged period that demands cohesion and disciplined messaging.

Ambassador Kombo is widely seen as the face of continuity in the President’s foreign policy agenda.

During his tenure as Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, he championed economic diplomacy and expanded Tanzania’s international footprint, particularly within the East African Community and through bilateral investment partnerships.

He has remained steadfast in trying to defend Tanzania’s image internationally by speaking to some international media outlets even during the time that the country went through trying times when chaos erupted during the just-concluded election period.

“Ambassador Kombo’s institutional memory and diplomatic networks make him a natural fit for a Parliament that will increasingly oversee foreign investment agreements and regional economic integration,” said Prof Makame Ali Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar.

Dr Dorothy Gwajima represents continuity on the domestic front. She has led the Health Ministry and the Ministry for Community Development, Women and Special Groups, implementing reforms in primary healthcare, community-driven welfare programmes, and institutional efficiency.

“Dr Gwajima’s structured, technocratic approach aligns with the President’s preference for hands-on administrators who can accelerate project execution without long familiarisation periods,” said Dr Paul Loisulie of the University of Dodoma.

Dr Rhimo Nyansaho complements continuity through governance and institutional reforms.

Having served in key oversight roles, including as chairman of Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), he is expected to bring technical scrutiny over government projects, particularly those undergoing structural reforms.

While continuity defines much of the selection, Dr Bashiru Ally represents unity within CCM. His tenure as Secretary-General gives him political weight and the credibility to foster cohesion, balance internal forces, and build consensus within the party, say analysts.

Corporate governance expert Mr Abdullah Ali Mwinyi and diplomat Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar bring additional layers to the strategy.

Mr Mwinyi, a younger leader with corporate governance experience and political heritage, signals a blend of generational transition and continuity, while Ambassador Omar reinforces Tanzania’s foreign service capabilities amid increasing parliamentary oversight of international affairs.

Constitutionally, nominated MPs do not represent geographical constituencies but play key roles in enhancing expertise, building cabinet benches, and neutralising political divisions.

Observers suggest the nominations prepare a technically competent, politically cohesive Parliament capable of supporting economic reform, large infrastructure projects, and effective budget monitoring.

Dr Richard Mbunda of the University of Dar es Salaam says the appointments reflect a President who values political maturity, institutional memory, and shared responsibility.