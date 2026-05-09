Bodaboda rider’s final words before brutal murder: ‘Let me pray first’

Handeni. “Let me pray first.”

Those were the final words spoken by 28-year-old bodaboda rider Abdallah Chambo before he picked up two passengers his colleagues had already refused to carry over safety concerns.

Hours later, he was found dead, his throat slit, in a brutal killing that has shocked residents of Handeni District in Tanga Region.

Abdallah was murdered on the night of May 5, 2026 in Kilole Street, Chanika Ward, after unknowingly accepting passengers whom fellow riders had deemed suspicious.

His father, Andrea George Chambo, described him as a humble, hardworking young man who was the family’s main breadwinner.

“He was peaceful, respectful and loved by everyone. He supported the family greatly despite earning a living through bodaboda work,” he said.

According to the father, relatives initially withheld news of the incident from him out of fear over how he would react.

“By around 10pm the information had reached the family, but they delayed telling me because they wanted to protect me first,” he said.

Andrea said his son had dreams of building a better future for his family. He had planned to formalise his marriage, buy his own motorcycle and eventually build a house.

“He already had two children and wanted to start a stable family life. Buying his own motorcycle was one of his biggest goals,” he said.

The grieving father urged bodaboda riders to be more cautious when carrying passengers at night.

“From what I was told, those men stayed at the bodaboda stand for a long time. Other riders became suspicious and refused to carry them. My son arrived later and did not know what had happened earlier,” he said.

He added: “Had they warned him earlier, perhaps he would still be alive today.”

One of the deceased’s close friends, Khalifa Ally, said the group had become suspicious after noticing the men lingering near a closed chips stall in a dark area while speaking in low tones.

“We had already refused to carry them. When Abdallah arrived, he said, ‘Let me pray first,’ and then left with them,” he said.

The riders became worried after Abdallah failed to return and his phones went unanswered.

“We split into groups to search for him. Later, we found him dead and his motorcycle missing,” Ally said.

He described the scene as horrifying.

“They had slit his throat and left him there. His head was almost detached from the body. It traumatised all of us,” he said.

Another rider, Abdallah Andrea, said the suspects had waited for a long time hoping to find transport.

“Most riders refused to take them after becoming suspicious. When the deceased arrived, he agreed to carry them. They later diverted him into an alley near the mining offices and killed him,” he said.

Handeni District Bodaboda Secretary Khamis Kidunda, popularly known as Sakatonge, said the incident had deeply shaken riders in the district.

He warned that many attacks on bodaboda riders occur at night, with criminals often operating in pairs.

“Riders need more awareness on how to identify suspicious passengers. Many crimes against bodaboda operators involve robbery, assault and murder,” he said.

He advised riders to question passengers travelling at night and, where necessary, ask for identification.

“If someone appears suspicious, it is better to take them directly to a police station than risk your life,” he said.