CRDB Foundation unveils UDSM startup challenge to support innovation

Dar es Salaam. CRDB Bank Foundation has launched the IMBEJU–UDSM Startup Challenge 2026 at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), aimed at supporting students and recent graduates to turn academic projects, research and innovative ideas into viable businesses.

The initiative targets UDSM students and alumni who graduated within the past five years, with the objective of bridging the gap between academic work and practical entrepreneurship.

Speaking during the launch, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda, said the partnership reflects efforts to align higher education with innovation, entrepreneurship and practical skills.

He said universities remain a key source of innovation, but noted that many ideas and research outputs do not progress to commercialisation.

Through the IMBEJU–UDSM Startup Challenge, more than 1,000 projects are expected to be identified and supported to help convert research into practical solutions and businesses.

CRDB Bank Foundation Executive Director, Tully Esther Mwambapa, said the institution is working with government to support youth and women entrepreneurs through financing and skills development. She said the foundation provides catalytic funding and support to help young entrepreneurs develop sustainable businesses.

Since 2023, CRDB Bank Foundation has supported more than 1.75 million women and youth entrepreneurs and disbursed over Sh21 billion to small and growing businesses across different sectors.

The programmes are implemented under the IMBEJU initiative, including the Samia Commercialisation Fund and the Go Green Na IMBEJU programme, which focus on supporting start-ups and promoting innovation.

Director General of the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH), Dr Amos Nungu, said the programme aims to improve the commercialisation of research and innovation.

He said many research outputs have potential but do not reach the market, and initiatives such as IMBEJU can help address this gap.

He added that the programme brings together government, universities and the private sector to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and support job creation and investment.

Applications for the challenge are now open, with a 30-day submission window running until June 2026. Eligible participants include current students and graduates from the past five years. Successful applicants will receive training, mentorship, funding opportunities and market access support.

Prof Mkenda encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunity to develop practical solutions and entrepreneurial skills.

UDSM Vice Chancellor, Prof William Anangisye, said the partnership will help strengthen the link between academic research and industry needs.