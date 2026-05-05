Government focuses on Afcon 2027 projects in Sh525bn budget

Dar es Salaam. The government has proposed a Sh525.3 billion budget for the ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports for 2026/27, with most of the funds directed to projects linked to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Presenting the estimates in Parliament on May 4, 2026, the minister, Mr Paul Makonda, said the allocation represents a slight increase from Sh519.66 billion approved in 2025/26. He said Sh458.19 billion, about 87 percent of the total budget, has been set aside for development expenditure.

“The funds will support construction and rehabilitation of sports infrastructure ahead of the continental tournament,” he said.

Recurrent expenditure includes Sh39.07 billion for salaries and Sh28.06 billion for other charges.

Mr Makonda said that by April 2026, the ministry had received Sh352.94 billion, equivalent to 67.9 percent of the approved budget. Development projects accounted for Sh304.33 billion of the amount disbursed.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Culture and Sports has endorsed the government’s plan, citing its focus on completing ongoing projects.

Presenting the committee’s report, Vice Chairperson, Cornel Lucas Magembe said the ministry has maintained its development spending to ensure key projects are delivered on time.

“The committee observed that the development budget has not increased compared to the previous financial year. This shows the ministry is concentrating on completing projects already underway,” he said. He said the continued allocation will support the delivery of quality sports infrastructure required for AFCON.

However, the committee raised concerns over projected revenue collections. It noted that the expected increase of 1.51 percent to Sh41.96 billion may not be achievable, based on past performance.

“The committee is of the view that there is a need to reassess revenue targets and explore new sources of income,” Mr Magembe said.

Mr Makonda told Parliament that Tanzania expects to complete major AFCON infrastructure by August 2026, less than a year before the tournament begins in June 2027. He said several projects are at advanced stages.

The refurbishment of Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam has reached 95 percent completion. Three training grounds, Gymkhana, Meja Jenerali Isamuhyo and Law School, are complete.

Construction is continuing at other training facilities, including Farasi grounds, Leaders Club and Gymkhana II. In Arusha, construction of a new 32,000-seat stadium is between 75 and 77 percent complete. Training facilities in the city are also progressing.

“These investments are not only for AFCON but will also support long-term sports development in the country,” Mr Makonda said. The committee, however, warned that delays in supporting infrastructure could affect readiness.

It cited road networks around the Arusha stadium as a concern.

The committee said the works must be completed on time to avoid disruptions during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mlalo Member of Parliament Rashid Shangazi called for a coordinated government approach to AFCON preparations.

“I recognise the efforts made so far, but I would like to see the entire government fully aligned. This is not just a sports ministry issue,” he said. Mr Shangazi urged ministries to include AFCON-related activities in their budgets.

“It would not be ideal if ministries are required to deliver at a critical stage without allocated funds,” he said.He said sectors such as tourism, immigration, water, works and energy must be fully integrated into the preparations.

Mr Makonda said the government is also implementing measures beyond infrastructure.

He said stakeholders in tourism, hospitality, transport and logistics have been mobilised to prepare for the expected influx of visitors.

He added that improvements are underway in healthcare, security and immigration systems.

Urban infrastructure and public spaces are also being upgraded.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved $30 million, equivalent to about Sh76.16 billion, as hosting fees for AFCON 2027.

Mr Makonda said the government is engaging international partners to promote the country ahead of the tournament.

He said Tanzania is working with global football figures, including Didier Drogba, to raise its profile.

The Parliamentary committee said the current budget framework is sufficient to sustain implementation of the projects.

It, however, stressed the need for effective coordination across sectors.

The committee also called for realistic planning to ensure all activities are completed on schedule.

Stakeholders in tourism, hospitality, transport and logistics have been mobilised, alongside improvements in healthcare, security, immigration systems and urban aesthetics.

In a further show of commitment, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved $30 million (about Sh76.16 billion) as hosting fees for AFCON 2027.

The government is also leveraging global partnerships, including engaging international football figures such as Didier Drogba, to raise Tanzania’s profile ahead of the tournament.