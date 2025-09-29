Government urges people to acquire land titles to avoid disputes

Arusha. The government has reiterated its call for citizens to acquire formal land titles as a means of safeguarding their rights and minimizing ownership disputes.

Speaking yesterday while handing over land title deeds to members of the Police Force through the Usalama wa Raia Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (Ura Saccos), Mr Frank Mlinzikutwe, the Assistant Land Commissioner for the Arusha Region, stated that proper documentation provides legal protection for landowners in the event of conflicts.

“When you possess a title deed and a dispute arises, you have a document that proves ownership, rather than just claiming the land as yours. A title also enables you to access loans and undertake development projects,” he explained.

Mr Mlinzikutwe added that title deeds create opportunities for citizens, including access to financing from financial institutions, while reducing common disputes that arise from inadequate documentation.

He encouraged the public to purchase land in planned and surveyed areas to ensure that they can be issued title deeds, which promote legal security and orderly development.

“We do not want police officers to abandon their core duty of protecting the country to spend time resolving land ownership paperwork. With proper titles, they can focus on their work and avoid being defrauded on the streets,” Mr Mlinzikutwe said.

He revealed that the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development has digitized the title application process, allowing citizens to apply online and, once all documents are in order, receive their title deed on the same day.

Corporal Chiunda David, the regional manager for Ura Saccos in Arusha, mentioned that the cooperative, which has over 47,000 members nationwide, signed an agreement in April with Tanzanite Crater City to assist members in purchasing surveyed plots at discounted prices.

“More than 30 members have already acquired plots, and we are pleased to hand over the first batch of title deeds today,” he said.

Mr Chiunda explained that since its establishment in 2006, Ura Saccos has focused on improving the economic well-being of police officers and their families, enabling them to own properly surveyed and titled plots.

Senior Superintendent of Police Alphonce Bandya, representing the Arusha Regional Police Commander and other members, expressed gratitude for the initiative. “I am pleased to receive these title deeds on behalf of my fellow officers.

In the past, it was difficult for many police officers to own property like this. We are happy to have the opportunity to secure land and build homes,” he said.

He added that members are looking forward to benefiting from future projects and pledged to encourage others to participate once more details become available.

Mr Deogratias Michael, Director of Tanzanite Crater City, noted that the project, located in Oljoro Ward of the Arusha District Council, covers more than 1,000 acres and includes plots for residential, mixed-use, commercial, and social services such as schools.