Police kill three suspects in student’s murder case, explain reasons

Mbeya. Police in Mbeya have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of Mzumbe University student Shyrose Mabula, 21, but all three died while receiving treatment after being shot during an attempted arrest.

The regional police have vowed to continue tracking down any remaining accomplices.

Shyrose, a second-year law student, was reported missing on September 14 by his father, Dr Mabula Mahande. Two days later, her body was discovered burnt in Nane Nane, Isyesye Ward, Mbeya City.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander, SACP Benjamin Kuzaga, said police began investigating immediately and on September 24 arrested Marwa John, 25, a resident of Uzunguni A, who admitted involvement and implicated Edward Kayuni and Websta Mwantembele.

“The suspects kidnapped Shyrose intending to extort money from her father. When their demands failed, they decided to kill her to destroy evidence. They initially tried poisoning him, then hanged and burned him,” Kuzaga explained.

During the arrest attempt, Mwantembele attacked police with a knife and ignored orders to surrender, prompting officers to fire warning shots. Both he and Kayuni were shot and later declared dead at Chunya District Hospital.

Further investigations revealed that Marwa had mutilated the victim, taking his right-hand finger and clothes to a traditional healer to conceal evidence. Marwa sustained severe head injuries while resisting arrest and later died at Bugando Referral Hospital.

Police recovered firearms, counterfeit Tanzanian Defence Force IDs, mobile phones showing images of the crime, and other materials related to the kidnapping.

Kuzaga urged citizens, particularly those trained in security, to use their skills responsibly. “Abandon the desire to acquire wealth illegally. Crime does not pay, and the law will catch up with you,” he said.