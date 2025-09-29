Tanzania’s Justfit unveils match ball and referee kits for Premier League

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s leading sports equipment manufacturer and retailer JustFit Sports Gear has officially launched its first-ever official Mainland Tanzania Premier League match balls, which are now set to be used in the ongoing competition.

This marks a significant milestone for local sports manufacturing and retail, as the Premier League had previously relied on imported match balls. The launch highlights the growing capacity of Tanzanian companies to produce high-quality sporting equipment for top-tier competitions.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, the firm’s managing director, Salim Salim, said the company has signed a two-year partnership with the Tanzania Premier League Board.

Salim noted that they have introduced a high-quality match ball that will be used throughout the new season of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League. In addition to the ball, he said they have also unveiled specially designed referee kits to be worn during all matches in the upcoming league season.

“This move highlights the company’s commitment not only to football but also to enhancing the overall professionalism and branding of Tanzanian football,” said Salim.

He explained that the match ball itself is a Tanzanian innovation, reflecting a combination of creativity, uniqueness, and world-class quality. According to Salim, the design meets international standards, demonstrating that local talent can produce equipment capable of competing on a global level.

Salim added that the company plans to expand its product line further and continue collaborating with football authorities to strengthen the sport at all levels.

For his part, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) vice president Athuman Nyamlani commended the firm for the innovation, saying it enabled Tanzanian football to mark another milestone.

“This is a milestone for Tanzanian sports. For the first time, we have a locally designed football that meets professional standards. We hope it inspires players and young talent across the country to take pride in locally made products,” said Nyamlani.

He added that such innovations contribute significantly to the growth and modernization of football in Tanzania. He noted that having a high-quality local football and referee kits enhances the professionalism of the league and ensures that the domestic game continues to improve in line with international standards.