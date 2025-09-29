Mwinyi pledges modern markets to boost Zanzibar trade

Unguja. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has pledged to expand access to modern markets in a bid to strengthen trade and ease the challenges facing small businesses.

Dr Mwinyi said new markets will be constructed in Mwera, Kisauni, Fuoni and Kwa Haji Tumbo to provide traders with better facilities and reduce congestion.

Speaking during a campaign stop at Mwanakwerekwe Market on Monday, September 29, 2025 he noted that the existing market had become too small due to the rising number of traders.

“The problem of overcrowded stalls will soon be history. I promised to provide capital and, to a large extent, we have already supported many traders. We will continue to strengthen these efforts so that everyone has a decent and dignified place to do business,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi also announced that his government will increase access to loans and simplify taxation by introducing a Sh30,000 levy, which he said would ease the burden on small traders.

He added that his administration had previously disbursed Sh96 billion in loans to boost business capital and promised to extend the programme further if re-elected.

Calling on traders to support CCM in the October 29 general election, Dr Mwinyi said continuity was vital to sustaining development gains.

“If you want leadership that leaves a mark, then let us continue holding office. What we promised in 2020 we have delivered. If you give us another mandate, progress will double.

Vote for me as President of Zanzibar, Samia Suluhu Hassan as President of the Union and our parliamentary, House of Representatives and council candidates,” he said.

For their part, traders at Mwanakwerekwe, through their chairperson Nyundo Nyundo, assured Dr Mwinyi of their support. They pledged to mobilise colleagues as CCM intensifies its campaign push.

However, they also highlighted challenges including limited access to loans, inflation-driven tax burdens, and delays at the port that often result in losses.