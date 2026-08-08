Helios Towers unveils Sh30m ICT lab at Kagera school

Bukoba. Helios Towers Tanzania has invested more than Sh30 million in a modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory at Katale Secondary School in Bukoba District, Kagera Region, in a move aimed at expanding students’ access to digital learning.

The laboratory, officially launched recently, has been equipped with 25 desktop computers, a projector, a Smart TV, a whiteboard and an ICT maintenance kit.

The project was funded by Helios Towers Tanzania and implemented by Camara Education Tanzania in collaboration with Katale Secondary School management and Bukoba District education authorities.

The initiative is part of Helios Towers’ efforts to give back to communities by investing in education and promoting digital development in Tanzania.

Helios Towers officer James Lyimo looks on as students use the ICT equipment at Katale Secondary School in Bukoba District, Kagera Region. PHOTO I COURTESY

Speaking shortly after the launch, Helios Towers director of marketing and sales Ellen Lupilli said the facility would enable students to acquire ICT knowledge and practical skills, while the company plans to extend similar support to more schools, including those in rural areas.

She said increasing access to digital learning facilities was important in ensuring that students were equipped with skills relevant to the demands of the modern world.

Camara Education Tanzania director Dayani Mbowe said the launch marked the beginning of a wider effort to increase access to ICT facilities in schools.

He said the organisation’s ambition was to see ICT facilities reach more schools, in line with the Government’s emphasis on digital education and the need to prepare students for an increasingly digital world.

Representing the Bukoba Municipal Director, Consolata Joseph said the new facilities would make the teaching and learning of ICT easier and encourage students to develop greater interest in the subject.

She said the Government would continue working with various education stakeholders to support initiatives aimed at strengthening ICT education and ensuring students acquire skills needed to keep pace with technological developments.

Katale Secondary School headteacher Basharu Hussein thanked Helios Towers for providing the facilities, saying the laboratory would make a significant contribution to students’ education.

He, together with the school’s students, pledged to ensure the equipment was used responsibly and fully utilised in teaching and learning.