Majaliwa urges wider public education on share investment

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has called on financial regulators and market institutions to intensify public education on share investment, saying knowledge about the sector should not remain confined within institutions.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, during the launch of a rights issue by Mwalimu Commercial Bank (MCB), Majaliwa said many Tanzanians still lack adequate understanding of how the stock market operates and the benefits it offers.

He urged key institutions including the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA), and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) to step up efforts in raising awareness.

“Investing in shares is a reliable and beneficial opportunity, yet a large portion of our society is still not well-informed about how it works and the returns it offers,” said Majaliwa, who is also one of the founders of the bank.

Francis Ramadhan, Chairman of the Board of Mwalimu Commercial Bank PLC, speaks during the launch of the bank’s rights issue offering.

MCB launched its rights issue offering shares at Sh110 each, under a three-for-one ratio, a significant drop from the previous price range of Sh1,700 to Sh1,800. The initiative allows existing shareholders to increase their ownership in the bank.

Majaliwa himself purchased 30 additional shares at the launch event, adding to his existing 4,000 shares.

“This is not only a financial opportunity, but also a chance to contribute to the growth of our bank and the broader national economy,” he said.

MCB Board Chairman Francis Ramadhan explained that shareholders listed in the register as of May 5, 2026, are eligible to buy three new shares for every one share they currently own.

The subscription window opened on May 6 and will run until June 5, 2026. Shares can be purchased digitally, through the Tanzania Teachers’ Union (CWT) offices, or at MCB branches nationwide.

Ramadhan said the move aims to strengthen the bank’s capital base, support sustainable growth, expand lending capacity, and enhance digital banking services in compliance with regulatory requirements set by the central bank.

Meanwhile, MCB Chief Executive Officer Richard Makungwa highlighted the bank’s growth over the past five years. Total assets rose from below Sh30 billion in 2019 to Sh98 billion in 2025, while customer deposits increased from Sh16 billion to Sh75 billion over the same period.

Loan issuance also grew significantly, from Sh16 billion to Sh66 billion, with a focus on individuals, particularly teachers, public servants, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Profitability has also improved, with the bank recording a pre-tax profit of Sh487 million in 2025, compared to a loss of Sh4.8 billion in 2019.

On the market side, DSE representative Sara Mrema noted that the stock market had reached a value of Sh33.3 trillion by 2026, with 28 listed companies and approximately 800,000 investors.