Mother recounts dreams of her daughter killed in unrest

Dar es Salaam. Tears, grief and silence have enveloped the family of Christina John Richard, popularly known as Tina, a 22-year-old long-distance lorry driver who was shot dead on October 30 during the election-related unrest.

Ms Tina worked for Super Star Forwarded, driving cargo lorries from Dar es Salaam to neighbouring countries including Zambia and Malawi.

She inspired many young women through social media, posting images of herself preparing for journeys, changing lorry tyres, and performing her daily duties.









Ms Tina was laid to rest on November 6 in Ngulimi Bolenga village, Nyamongo, Serengeti District. She first gained recognition for her courage and dedication to mechanical work at age 17 and became a lorry driver at 19, a role often dominated by men.

Her mother, Osilo Zedekia Omumbo, spoke to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, sharing her daughter’s journey, dreams and the tragic way her life ended.

“She was our family’s pillar. Her father passed away when she was young. She left school to support the family and pursue mechanics. Our dreams were cut short by gunfire,” she said.

She was born on November 27, 2002, and completed Standard Seven at Yogelo Primary School in Sengerema, Mwanza Region. Despite her academic success, she chose not to continue schooling due to the family’s financial situation.

“After finishing school, she told me, Mother, I will stop here. I want to go to a garage and learn mechanics,’” she recalled. Ms Tina took on responsibilities often expected of an eldest son, helping the family financially, and even purchased a house in Sengerema.

She began formal mechanical training in 2018, later moving to Dar es Salaam in 2022 to pursue better opportunities.

“She always planned for her son Isaka, wanting to teach him her trade,” Mr Osilo said.

Ms Tina started driving large lorries in 2023 and worked for three different companies before joining Super Star last December.

The tragic day

Osilo recounted her final conversation with Tina on October 29 at 8 am.

“She called, asking, ‘Mother, are you safe?’ She sounded worried, but we spoke briefly. The next morning, her sister called to tell me Tina had been shot. I was devastated.”

She had gone to work that morning and was waiting at a dala-dala stop in Chamazi when she was shot. Ms Osilo expressed gratitude to her daughter’s employer for assisting in retrieving the body and preparing it for burial.