New plan to boost youth climate leadership in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. A new initiative aimed at strengthening youth participation in climate action has been launched in Tanzania, as efforts grow to address environmental challenges through local innovation and leadership.

Climate Hub Tanzania has introduced the second cohort of the Wangari Maathai Fellowship for Climate and Leadership, a programme designed to equip young people with skills, mentorship and resources to develop practical solutions to climate-related challenges.

Inspired by the legacy of Kenyan environmentalist Wangari Maathai, the fellowship brings together emerging leaders, development partners and local stakeholders to support community-based environmental initiatives and build a pipeline of future sustainability leaders.

Speaking during the launch, Climate Hub Tanzania Executive Director Ms Laurel Kivuyo said the programme seeks to strengthen youth-led responses to climate change at a time when environmental pressures are increasing.

She said the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with Climate-KIC, the Embassy of Ireland in Tanzania and the Segal Family Foundation.

Climate Hub Tanzania Programmes Officer Mr Aron Sanga said the fellowship goes beyond training by offering mentorship, professional development and seed funding of €500 for each fellow to support implementation of community climate projects.

He said participants are also provided with networking opportunities to help scale their ideas and enhance their impact at community level.

Mr Sanga said the second cohort consists of 15 fellows drawn from different regions of Tanzania, including Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mtwara, Tanga, Dodoma, Iringa, Geita, Zanzibar and Mbeya.

He said the expansion from the initial cohort of 10 fellows reflects efforts to widen participation and strengthen youth engagement in climate leadership across the country.

The launch event also brought together alumni from the first cohort, who shared experiences and lessons from their projects, offering guidance to the new fellows.

Ireland’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Nicola Brennan, commended the initiative, saying it is helping to build a strong network of young climate innovators and advocates.