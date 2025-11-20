Opposition parties call for international investigation

Dar es Salaam. Opposition parties in Tanzania have rejected the newly established Commission of Inquiry formed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to investigate the violent events of October 29 and 30, arguing that the body lacks independence and cannot deliver justice to victims.

The commission, comprising eight senior retired officials including former Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman as Chair, was announced on 18 November.

Its formation follows President Hassan’s pledge in Parliament on November 14, to investigate the incidents, which claimed lives and resulted in the destruction of both public and private property.

But three opposition parties; Chadema, Civic United Front (CUF) and ACT-Wazalendo, say the commission’s composition presents a conflict of interest. Speaking in the city yesterday, Chadema’s Deputy Chairperson (Mainland), John Heche, insisted the inquiry cannot be impartial when its members are former senior State officials.

“It is impossible for an accused party to investigate itself and expect justice to prevail,” Heche said.

“We call upon international bodies, including the United Nations, to press the government to allow an independent international investigation.”

He argued that all appointees have previously worked for the government or have links to the ruling party, which undermines the credibility of the process.

“A truly independent commission must have no relationship with the government or the ruling party. As it stands, this commission is designed to conceal the truth, erase evidence and further harm the victims,” he added.

CUF also dismissed the commission, calling for international and regional organisations to intervene.

In a statement issued by CUF’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohamed Ngulangwa, the party said a credible inquiry must include actors from outside Tanzania.

“We want an independent body that includes representatives from reputable international human rights and governance institutions, as well as independent civil society organisations,” Ngulangwa said.

“The commission formed by the government lacks the qualities required to conduct an impartial investigation whose results will be trusted by all affected groups.” ACT-Wazalendo joined the criticism, with its Secretary-General, Ado Shaibu, calling the commission “a tool to hide wrongdoing.”

“This is not a genuine process. It is an attempt to protect those involved in the violations,” he said, adding that his party will not participate in any process under the current structure.

The parties argue that only a commission with international participation, such as representatives from the UN, Commonwealth, African Union and global human rights bodies, can guarantee justice and transparency.

Meanwhile, some political parties have defended President Hassan’s decision.

The ruling CCM, through its Ideology and Publicity Secretary Kenani Kihongosi, praised the President and urged the commissioners to uphold integrity.

The Chairman of the Council of Political Parties, who is also the Chairman of Ada Tadea, Juma Ali Khatibu, said he supports President Hassan’s decision to form the Commission.

“In Tanzania, we know each other well; it is impossible to call in outsiders for every matter. Tanzania is a free and sovereign nation, and we cannot invite foreigners to resolve our internal issues,” he said.

“Ada Tadea has confidence in the appointed members; we support the President. I urge political leaders to abandon capitalism and imperialistic tendencies, to value what is ours and respect our own experts,” he added.

The Secretary-General of NLD, Hassan Doyo, said it is unacceptable for an issue occurring within the country to then require outsiders to come and investigate.

“Who has the authority to establish a Commission in someone else’s country? Secondly, I believe that those appointed are capable of fulfilling their duties fairly,” he said.