Kairuki’s laser technology to improve IVF success rates in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The government said the cutting-edge analysis technology launched at the Kairuki IVF Centre will greatly benefit the nation by improving access to advanced fertility services and increasing the chances for couples to have children.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, on Friday, February 6, 2026, graced the launch of an advanced laser technology machine at the Kairuki Green IVF Centre, Bunju A, in Dar es Salaam.

The technology is designed to enhance embryo analysis during transfer procedures.

Delivering his remarks, Dr Shekalaghe said the government cannot do everything alone, noting that it is encouraging when institutions like the Kairuki Green IVF Centre step in to support national priorities.

“Through the KHEN network, you have established a hospital, a pharmaceutical factory, a university and now a modern IVF centre. This is a major milestone worthy of pride,” he remarked.

The launch coincided with the commemoration of the late Prof Hubert Kairuki, founder of Kairuki Hospital, Kairuki University and the KHEN Network, who died in 1999, as well as marking three years since the establishment of the IVF centre in 2023.

“I am pleased to see the legacy of the late Prof Kairuki being carried forward with such commitment and efficiency,” added Dr Shekalaghe.

“The work you are doing significantly supports the government’s efforts in the health sector. We congratulate you for your continued contribution and assure you of our ongoing collaboration,” he said.

The Kairuki Green IVF Centre Director, Dr Clementina Kairuki, said the centre has so far enabled the birth of more than 140 children, some of whom have already started kindergarten.

She explained that the celebration was also intended to honour the late Prof Kairuki, whose vision inspired the establishment of the centre.

“In 1990, the late Prof Kairuki and his wife, Kokushubira, attended a health conference in Denmark where they were impressed by the fertility services offered there,” she said.

“On their return, they conceived the idea of establishing an embryo transfer service in Tanzania. Unfortunately, before the dream could be realised, Prof Kairuki passed away in 1999,” she added.

Dr Kairuki noted that those who carried on his legacy resolved to fulfil that vision, culminating in the inauguration of the centre in February, three years ago, by the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Since its establishment, the centre has received 1,205 couples seeking fertility treatment, noting that of these, 501 qualified for embryo transfer services, while 205 underwent the procedure.