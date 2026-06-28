Perterms Consultancy clinches triple victory at Business SDG Awards 2026

Dar es Salaam. Perterms Consultancy Limited has made a remarkable mark after winning three major awards at the Business SDG Awards 2026 held on Friday, June 27, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The event brought together more than 200 organisations from the private sector, government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, and sustainability stakeholders, all committed to advancing Tanzania’s sustainable development agenda through the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister of State in the President’s Office – Planning and Investment, Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, highlighted the crucial role of the private sector in driving national development through sustainable investments, innovation, responsible business practices, and strong partnerships aligned with global development priorities.

The awards, organised by the UN Global Compact Network Tanzania (GCNT), recognise organisations that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to integrating sustainability principles into their operations while delivering measurable social, economic, and environmental impact.

Perterms Consultancy Limited emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, securing three awards: Winner – Peace Category (SMEs) under SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), Overall Winner – Peace Category (SMEs), and Winner – Planet Category (SMEs) under SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

According to the organisers, the company stood out for its strong commitment to promoting good governance, transparency, accountability, and responsible resource management across both public and private sector institutions.

Perterms Consultancy Limited provides services in governance advisory, fraud risk management, forensic investigations, anti-corruption compliance, ethics and integrity training, institutional capacity building, and professional development programmes.

Its work, the organisers noted, has contributed significantly to strengthening institutional resilience, improving accountability systems, and promoting ethical leadership in organisations.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the company, Mr Samson Rodric Moshi, who represented the Chief Executive Officer of Perterms Consultancy Limited, described the recognition as a strong affirmation of the company’s values and mission.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to integrity, accountability, and sustainable development. It shows that good governance and responsible management are not only ethical choices but also essential drivers of long-term success,” he said.

The UN Global Compact Network Tanzania (GCNT) noted that the SDG 16 award reflects Perterms’ contribution to strengthening institutions, transparency, justice, and accountability, while the SDG 12 recognition highlights its efforts in promoting sustainable resource use and responsible production systems.

As Tanzania continues to advance its national development priorities and the global 2030 Agenda, the recognition of Perterms Consultancy Limited underscores the growing importance of professional advisory firms in shaping governance systems and supporting sustainable economic growth.