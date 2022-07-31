President Samia revokes appointment of Prisons chief

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Sunday July 31, 2022 revoked the appointment of the Commissioner General of Prisons (CGP), Major General Suleiman Mzee, the presidency has said.

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

At same time the head of state has revoked the appointment of Dr Raphael Chegeni as Regional Commissioner of Mara and replaced him with Major General Mzee.

Major General Mzee was appointed CGP in January, 2020 by late President John Magufuli.

Dr Chegeni who is former Busega lawmaker was among the latest appointment made by Samia having been appointed regional commissioner of Mara to take over from revoked Ali Hapi.

On Friday July 29, 2022 President Hassan made changes of RCs with many being shifted to new stations as others revoked from public service.

In a statement signed by the Director of Presidential Communication State House, Zuhura Yunus the appointee will sworn in on Monday August 1, 2022.