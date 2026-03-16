How Getrude Lamu is championing operational excellence and women’s leadership at TEAGTL

Dar es Salaam. As Head of Administration at Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Limited, Getrude Lamu firmly believes that operational excellence and people development go hand in hand.

Through her visionary leadership, Getrude exemplifies the powerful truth that when women rise, they do not rise alone they lift others with them, opening doors and creating opportunities for many more to follow.

Guided by this conviction, she deliberately creates opportunities for women to take on challenging assignments that foster professional growth, build confidence and prepare them for leadership roles.

Her leadership journey is a powerful testament to growth anchored in commitment, resilience and continuous learning.

Rising from a junior role to become Head of Administration at Tanzania East Africa Gateway Terminal Limited (TEAGTL), she exemplifies the belief that excellence at every level lays the foundation for impactful leadership.

From the outset of her career, she said she was intentional about her professional development.

She consistently embraced responsibilities beyond her formal job description, delivered measurable results and remained open to learning at every stage.

"Driven by a desire to broaden my strategic capacity, l pursued and earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI)," she said.

She noted that this achievement strengthened her expertise across finance, human resources, information technology, engineering and operations preparing her for the complex demands of senior leadership.

She explained that her ascent was not without challenges. Operating within a fast-paced and highly demanding environment required her to continually demonstrate competence and confidence.

"Rather than focusing on external pressures, l chose to concentrate on performance, resilience and self-belief," she said.

She said over time, her dedication, consistency and results earned recognition, paving the way for her steady progression into senior leadership.

As a leader, Getrude said she embraces a collaborative and people-centered approach.

She champions accountability, integrity and respect principles she considers non-negotiable.

Although she has not yet formalized a mentorship program, Getrude actively supports and uplifts women in the workplace through guidance, encouragement and by openly sharing her own experiences.

She considers her greatest success story to be her own journey a living example that systems can be navigated successfully and that perseverance, coupled with the right mindset, opens doors.

Her message to young women beginning their careers in junior roles is both simple and profound: start where you are, give your best consistently and invest in your personal and professional growth.

“Doubt is not a signal to stop,” she says. “It is a sign that you are growing.”

She further encourages young women to explore opportunities in the port and maritime industry, a sector that offers diverse careers and the chance to contribute to national and global trade.

She believes that with determination, the right skills and confidence, young women can thrive and take up leadership roles in this traditionally male-dominated field.