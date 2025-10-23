Rights bodies’ concerns ahead of Oct 29 elections

Dar es Salaam. Just a week before Tanzanians head to the polls, rights bodies have urged the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to take urgent steps to ensure security, safeguard democracy, protect media freedom and promote national dialogue ahead of the 2025 General Election and beyond.

The call came during a high-level meeting between CCM officials and civil society representatives, led by THRDC National Coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa, who said the proposals were submitted to CCM as it is the ruling party forming the government.

A coalition of ten rights organisations formally submitted detailed proposals to CCM, including THRDC, Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (Tawla), Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa), Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC), Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), Shiviawata, Youth Participation Consortium (YPC), Tanzania Constitution Forum (Jukata), Nguruka Development Organisation and Tanzania NGO Network (Tango).

Responding to the proposals, CCM Deputy Secretary-General John Mongella acknowledged the gravity of the issues raised, noting that the concerns were both well-founded and in the national interest.

“After receiving recommendations from civil society organisations, CCM has reviewed them and integrated over 80 percent into its 2025–2030 manifesto,” Mr Mongella said, highlighting the importance of maintaining cooperation and mutual understanding between the party and rights organisations, even when viewpoints differ.

“There are times when parties may seem to speak differently on an issue, but this should not be mistaken for fundamental disagreement,” he added.

Mr Mongella also reaffirmed President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s commitment to the 4R principles (Reconciliation, Resilience, Reform and Rebuild), stressing that these would be pursued vigorously even after the elections.

On abductions, he revealed that the President had directed security agencies to act decisively. CCM’s then Secretary-General, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, now the party’s running mate, had similarly emphasised that such incidents undermine public trust in the party.

“We are committed to ending these acts and ensuring that peace and stability prevail,” Mr Mongella said, noting that mental health factors sometimes contribute to disappearances.

“The community may still perceive the person as fully capable, but underlying conditions can lead to tragic outcomes,” he explained.

He pledged to forward to the party’s leadership the civil society’s idea of forming independent commissions for actionable outcomes.

“The government has previously established similar commissions, which proved very effective in addressing key issues. I will ensure this proposal is presented in the party’s senior meetings so that concrete steps can be taken to implement it,” he said.

On constitutional reform, Mr Mongella reiterated CCM’s commitment to creating a fair and impartial legal framework that transcends partisan politics, enhances national security and strengthens long-term stability.

Presenting the coalition’s concerns, Mr Olengurumwa stressed the critical role of dialogue in addressing governance and human rights issues, noting that few meaningful discussions have taken place to date.

“Despite sustained advocacy and with elections approaching, no meaningful national dialogue has been held to address citizens’ grievances or promote reconciliation,” he said.

Rights bodies highlighted the rising trend in abductions and enforced disappearances, affecting journalists, human rights defenders, online activists, religious leaders, opposition politicians and other critics.

“Between 2023 and 2025, nearly 100 cases of abductions and enforced disappearances were reported, many of which remain unresolved,” Mr Olengurumwa noted, adding that children’s cases are under-reported.

Official police records show 73 children went missing in 2023, while 2016–2019 data indicate 86 abductions, including 23 children.

Unofficial estimates suggest that at least 256 people, including 96 children, were abducted or disappeared between 2016 and 2025.

The coalition called on the government, CCM and security agencies to protect all citizens, particularly those exercising constitutional rights to free expression, assembly and political participation.

“We urge the creation of an independent commission to investigate all abductions and enforced disappearances and to hold perpetrators accountable,” Mr Olengurumwa said.

“We also appeal to President Samia Suluhu Hassan to ratify international conventions against enforced disappearances and torture.”

Rights organisations also warned that democracy and media freedom remain under pressure in Tanzania. Despite constitutional guarantees, restrictive laws, government controls and widespread fear continue to limit citizen participation.

Reports indicate that between 2020 and 2025, over 120 journalists faced arrest or prosecution over alleged violations related to online content or licensing, with at least 30 arrests recorded in January–September 2025 alone.

The meeting further emphasised the need for inclusive national dialogue to address electoral reforms, human rights and constitutional issues.

“CCM has incorporated constitutional reform into its manifesto, which is a positive step, but the process must be transparent and inclusive,” Mr Olengurumwa said.

“Lessons from Uganda, South Africa and Kenya show that constitutional reform succeeds only when the process is open, inclusive and backed by genuine political will.”

He stressed that dialogue should involve political parties, civil society and all social groups to comprehensively address grievances and achieve national reconciliation.

“Our visit highlights the urgent need to address enforced disappearances, threats to democracy and the protection of media freedoms,” Mr Olengurumwa said.