Roman Catholic bishop urges equal childcare, warns against discrimination in society

Geita. Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Geita, Flavian Kassala, has called on parents and guardians across the country to uphold their responsibilities in raising and supervising children fairly, warning against discrimination in child upbringing.

Bishop Kassala made the remarks on May 29, 2026, in Chato District, Chato, during a funeral mass for the late mother of former President John Magufuli, John Magufuli, Mrs Sussana Ngolo Mussa.

He said that, in the wake of economic and technological advancement, society is increasingly facing moral and social risks, including some people opting not to have children, while others abandon children after birth.

“There are now risks in our society. Some people do not want to have children, and if you look closely, not all children without care are orphans. Some are born and then abandoned, and others are left on their first day of life. That is why orphanages continue to increase,” he said.

The Bishop further stressed that although science allows for safe termination of pregnancy, the act remains a violation of children’s rights before birth and goes against God’s will.

He urged parents to recognise that every child’s destiny is in God’s hands, adding that there should be no discrimination in the way children are raised.

The funeral mass was led by the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mwanza, Renatus Nkwande, assisted by Bishop Kassala, Bishop of Bunda Simon Masondole, alongside other clergy.

Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi led the national delegation of mourners, which included former Vice-President Philip Mpango, former Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, former Deputy Prime Minister Doto Biteko, and former Speaker of Parliament Tulia Ackson, among other senior government leaders.

Reading the family history on behalf of the Magufuli family, Marko Magufuli said Mrs Sussana Ngolo Mussa was born on June 1, 1936, in Matale Ng’ombe village, Misungwi District, Mwanza, as the only child in her family.

He noted that she later received basic education that enabled her to read and write. In 1954, she married Joseph Magufuli, and in 1958, the marriage was formalised in Sungusila village, Geita.

During her lifetime, she was blessed with 15 children, eight girls and seven boys and was known for her strong work ethic, engaging in farming and supporting a large household of 38 people, which shaped her children’s discipline and diligence, including the late President Magufuli.

Mrs Sussana began experiencing serious health challenges in 2018, including stroke, diabetes, and high blood pressure, and had been receiving treatment at various hospitals, including the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, Muhimbili National Hospital, and Bugando Medical Centre.

Her condition reportedly changed on the morning of May 25, 2026, when she was taken to Chato District Hospital. Although she initially improved and was discharged, her condition deteriorated later that evening, and she passed away at 7:40pm.