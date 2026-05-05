Ruto commends Samia for leadership, calls for deeper regional unity

Dodoma. Kenyan President William Ruto has commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her leadership, saying she has played a key role in strengthening bilateral relations between Tanzania and Kenya and advancing regional cooperation in East Africa.

Addressing the Parliament of Tanzania in Dodoma on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Mr Ruto expressed appreciation for the invitation to undertake what he described as an important State visit, and thanked Tanzanians for the reception accorded to his delegation.

He said the visit reflected the close ties between the two countries, adding that relations go beyond diplomacy.

“I stand here not only because we are neighbours and partners, but because we are brothers and sisters,” he said.

Mr Ruto said his visit was also a gesture of reciprocity following President Samia’s earlier engagements in Kenya and her continued leadership after the 2025 political transition.

He praised President Samia’s role in fostering cooperation between the two countries, saying her leadership had contributed to strengthening bilateral engagement.

“I must commend the outstanding leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan on this meeting,” he said.

Trade and regional integration

Mr Ruto noted that trade between Kenya and Tanzania declined from $950 million in 2024 to $860 million in 2025, a reduction he attributed largely to procedural and bureaucratic challenges at border points.

He said both governments had agreed to take steps to address the issue, particularly non-tariff barriers affecting the movement of goods.

He stressed the need for closer coordination, saying both countries must work together to improve trade flows and create jobs.

“We have told our ministers to meet and remove these barriers so that trade can help connect our people and ensure it continues to grow, to produce wealth and jobs,” he said.

Mr Ruto also called for stronger regional integration, saying Kenya and Tanzania share a common future and must move beyond historical mistrust.

“Let us not accept the old ways of hostility. We are not divided people; we share a common destiny,” he said.

He added that the success of one country is linked to the progress of the other.

“Our destiny is tied together, our future is one,” he said.

Non-tariff barriers deadline

The Kenyan President said East African Community leaders had agreed during a summit in March to eliminate non-tariff barriers by June 2026 to improve regional trade.

He said he and President Samia had instructed officials from both countries to ensure that remaining barriers are resolved within the agreed timeline.

“That is why President Samia Suluhu Hassan and I yesterday instructed our officials that all non-tariff barriers must be addressed and cleared by the end of this month,” he said.

Governance and internal processes

Mr Ruto also referred to Tanzania’s post-election period following the October 2025 general election, saying Kenya supported efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability.

He commended President Samia for establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate incidents of unrest, saying it demonstrated the ability of African countries to address their internal challenges.

“On behalf of East Africa, we commend you for demonstrating leadership for Tanzania and our region, and ensuring that we can solve our problems within our own borders,” he said.

The commission, which submitted its report in April 2026, highlighted issues including electoral systems, governance reforms and security concerns.

Mr Ruto said Kenya supported Tanzania’s efforts to maintain stability, noting that unity and peace were essential for development across the region, particularly for young people.