Ngorongoro rolls out year-end tourism promotion to reach Sh350 billion target

Arusha. The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) has launched a special tourism promotion offering discounted holiday packages for the year-end festive season, aiming to increase visitor numbers and achieve a revenue target of Sh350 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year.

Branded “Merry and Wild: Ngorongoro Awaits” under the tagline “If you love them, bring them to Ngorongoro,” the campaign seeks to attract both domestic and international tourists to one of the world’s most celebrated heritage destinations, renowned for its spectacular landscapes and rare wildlife.

The campaign was unveiled on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Empakai Crater within the conservation area.

NCAA Assistant Senior Commissioner for Tourism and Marketing, Ms Mariam Kobelo, said during the launch that the initiative marks the second phase of a broader drive, following an assessment that revealed domestic tourist numbers remain relatively low compared to international arrivals.

“In partnership with Tanzania Smile Safari, we have developed packages with discounts of up to 50 percent to enable more Tanzanians to experience the outstanding world heritage found within Ngorongoro,” said Ms Kobelo.

NCAA has set a Sh350 billion revenue target from its various income streams, including tourism and service provision.

The target builds on a strong performance in the 2024/2025 financial year, during which the authority exceeded expectations by collecting Sh269.9 billion.

For his part, Tanzania Smile Safari Marketing Officer, Mr Emmanuel Pantaleo, said the campaign has been structured around three tailored packages, rhinoceros, elephant, and leopard, designed to meet the needs of travellers from different locations.

He explained that the Rhinoceros Package, priced at Sh475,000 per person for travellers departing from Dar es Salaam, offers a two-day trip (December 24–25, 2025), which includes transport from Mlimani City to the conservation area, park entry fees, accommodation, meals, a professional tour guide, and photography services.

The Elephant Package, costing Sh450,000 per person, is designed for travellers departing from Arusha and also covers a two-day experience (December 24–25, 2025), including transport, entry fees, meals, a tour guide, and photography services.

The Leopard Package, priced at Sh225,000 per person, offers a one-day trip on December 25, 2025, for travellers from Arusha and includes transport, entry fees, meals, a tour guide, and photography services.

Mr Pantaleo added that the Leopard Package will also be available on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026, for visitors seeking a one-day New Year tourism experience.

He noted that high-standard tourist vehicles and experienced guides have been arranged to ensure visitors reach key attractions and enjoy a fulfilling and memorable tourism experience.

Meanwhile, NCAA Director of Planning, Investment and Monitoring, Mr Gasper Lyimo, said visitors will have the opportunity to explore major attractions, including the Ngorongoro Crater, Empakai Crater, Olmoti, and the northern highland forests, which are home to a wide range of wildlife such as lions, elephants, rhinos, buffaloes, and leopards.

He added that the authority continues to upgrade road infrastructure and coordinate essential services, including security, to ensure smooth access to all attractions and guarantee safe, enjoyable, and memorable holidays.