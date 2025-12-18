Tanzania pushes online trade targeting youth jobs, economic growth

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is positioning online trade as a central pillar of its strategy to tackle youth unemployment while accelerating economic growth, as the government finalises a National E-commerce Strategy aimed at unlocking opportunities in the digital economy.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, said the government was taking “critical steps to establish a strong and well-coordinated system to guide online trade, acknowledging the sector’s growing role in business transformation and job creation.”

“Online trade is a major opportunity for young people, and in recognising this reality, the national strategy under preparation will deliberately and uniquely integrate youth participation,” added Ms Kapinga.

Her remarks come as Tanzania experiences a steady rise in digital entrepreneurship, driven by expanding internet access, mobile money penetration, and growing acceptance of online marketplaces.

From social media shops to fully fledged e-commerce platforms, technology is lowering entry barriers for young entrepreneurs who previously lacked capital to establish physical businesses.

According to data shared by the minister, by 2024, Tanzania had registered 1,820 companies whose core activity is online trade, an indication of how rapidly the sector is gaining traction.

Many of these enterprises are youth-led, operating in retail, logistics, creative industries, and digital services.

“Advances in technology have led to the emergence and rapid growth of online businesses. In Tanzania, we already have companies and traders whose operations are entirely based on e-commerce,” she said.

The government views youth as a strategic economic asset rather than a social challenge.

Ms Kapinga emphasised that public investment would focus on infrastructure, skills, and access to resources to ensure young people participate meaningfully in digital trade.

“We recognise the strength of young people as a vital part of national development. We will continue to invest in infrastructure, training, and resources so that online business becomes accessible to the youth,” she said.

“We will guarantee secure payments, wider markets and professional support, while ensuring tools and technology are available closer to the people,” added Ms Kapinga.

Beyond regulation, the strategy also aims to make online business attractive and sustainable.

The government plans to promote innovation through incentives, competitions, and reward-based challenges, particularly targeting young innovators.

“We will encourage creativity and innovation through challenges that offer rewards, making online business both enjoyable and profitable,” said Ms Kapinga.

“Together, young people and the government will build a Tanzania of strong entrepreneurs with products that can compete globally,” she added.

The e-commerce drive is also linked to Tanzania’s broader industrialisation agenda.

The government has rolled out a special industrial development programme aimed at establishing, reviving, and expanding 9,048 industries, and creating six million jobs within six years.

The plan includes the construction of industrial parks across all regions of mainland Tanzania, aligned with regional economic strengths.