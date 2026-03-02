Tanga ambulance crash kills patient, four injured; police investigate

Tanga. A patient being transported by ambulance from Korogwe to Tanga Regional Referral Hospital has died after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck in the Saruji area, Tanga District.

The deceased, identified as Zaharia Abraham, 41, a resident of Goha, Korogwe, was en route to the hospital for treatment when the accident occurred on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at around 0:10 pm along the Tanga–Segera road.

Tanga Regional Police Commander, ACP Almachius Mchunguzi, said four people accompanying the patient were injured.

The injured: Zainab Mdoe, Seleman Mdoe, Naiman Msofe, and nurse Hatibu Denis, were all passengers in the ambulance and were rushed to Tanga Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

The accident involved a Toyota Land Cruiser ambulance, owned by the Korogwe District Council and driven by Alfonce Alfan, a resident of Korogwe.

The lorry involved was travelling from Tanga to Arusha, driven by John Pilipo of Arusha.

Commander Mchunguzi said preliminary investigations indicate the ambulance driver’s negligence was the main cause.

The driver failed to control the vehicle while speeding, causing it to drift into the opposite lane and collide with the truck.

The deceased's body has been preserved at Tanga Regional Referral Hospital, pending medical examination and other formalities.