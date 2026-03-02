Tanga ambulance crash kills patient, four injured; police investigate

Tanga. A patient being transported by ambulance from Korogwe to Tanga Regional Referral Hospital has died after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck in the Saruji area, Tanga District.
The deceased, identified as Zaharia Abraham, 41, a resident of Goha, Korogwe, was en route to the hospital for treatment when the accident occurred on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at around 0:10 pm along the Tanga–Segera road.
Tanga Regional Police Commander, ACP Almachius Mchunguzi, said four people accompanying the patient were injured.