Tanroads clears Arusha Bypass road reserve to curb accidents ahead of Afcon 2027

Arusha. The Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) in Arusha has launched an operation to remove businesses, kiosks and utility infrastructure from the Arusha Bypass road reserve in a bid to reduce accidents and prepare for major road upgrades ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The initiative comes as Tanroads moves forward with preparations for the construction of the Arusha–Kibaya–Kongwa road project and broader infrastructure improvements linked to Tanzania’s hosting of Afcon 2027.

Speaking on Saturday, May 9, 2026, Tanroads Arusha maintenance engineer Christopher Sauli said studies conducted by the agency had established that growing human activities along the bypass were among the leading causes of road accidents in the area.

He said roadside trading, congestion and informal activities taking place within the road reserve had increased risks for motorists and pedestrians.

“After conducting a detailed assessment, we found that many accidents are linked to the increase in human activities along the road corridor. To address this challenge, we have started removing all activities taking place within the road reserve,” he said.

“There were kiosks, traders selling sand and bricks and other informal businesses operating too close to the road. Our objective is to clear the reserve area and minimise the recurring accidents reported in this area,” he added.

According to Mr Sauli, the operation also involves relocating water and electricity infrastructure situated within the protected road reserve to improve safety for residents and road users.

He said the Arusha section of the Arusha–Kibaya–Kongwa road project would cover the Mbauda–Losinyai stretch, including the T-Parkers road, commonly known as the Moshono Corner–Losinyai road, covering approximately 70 kilometres.

The contractor has already been handed the project site and preliminary works are underway, he said.

“We started preparations on May 5, 2026, to ensure the project area is safe and free from obstacles before construction begins. This includes removing human activities and infrastructure within the road reserve,” he said.

Mr Sauli explained that the exercise was being conducted under the Roads Act No. 13 of 2007 and its accompanying regulations of 2009, including amendments made in 2025, which prohibit individuals or institutions from carrying out activities within road reserves without official approval.

He added that apart from improving road safety, the operation was also intended to enhance the appearance and organisation of Arusha ahead of Afcon 2027, when the city is expected to receive a large number of international visitors.

“We want to ensure the city remains clean, safe and visually attractive during the Afcon 2027 tournament,” he said.

Tanroads, he added, was working closely with other authorities to ensure the operation proceeds smoothly and urged wananchi to cooperate for the benefit of public safety and urban development.

“We ask people to understand the importance of this exercise and voluntarily remove their activities from the road reserve to avoid unnecessary inconvenience,” he said.

A resident of Mbauda, Jackson Lukumay, welcomed the move, saying uncontrolled roadside business activities had created congestion and increased danger for road users.

“Many traders were operating too close to the road, putting their lives and those of motorists at risk. Although some people will be affected by the removals, the safety of wananchi should come first. We commend Tanroads for taking this step,” he said.