Tanzania puts tourism gems on display in Helsinki

Helsinki. Tanzania has taken part in the Matka International Travel Fair currently underway in Helsinki, Finland, from January 14 to 18, 2026, an event coordinated by the Tanzania Embassy in Sweden.

During the fair, Tanzania is promoting its diverse tourism attractions while also screening the documentary Tanzania: The Royal Tour, which aims to further position the country on the global tourism map.

Matka is among Europe’s largest travel exhibitions, bringing together more than 950 tourism companies, airlines, media organisations and travel advisory institutions from around the world. On its opening day alone, the fair attracted more than 56,000 visitors, including potential tourists.

Private Tanzanian tour operators, Lifestyle Safaris & Holidays and Lifetime Safaris, are also participating alongside officials from the Tanzania Embassy. Other African countries represented at the fair include Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Namibia, South Africa, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

Speaking at the event, Tanzania’s Ambassador to Sweden, Mr Mobhare Matinyi, who also represents the country in the Nordic, Baltic and Ukraine regions, said Tanzania continues to gain international recognition after winning the World Travel Awards on December 9, 2025, in Bahrain, for the third consecutive year.

Ambassador Matinyi also highlighted the role played by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in promoting tourism through her participation in the 57-minute film Tanzania: The Royal Tour, produced in 2022 in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning American journalist Peter Greenberg.

He noted that Tanzania is home to three of Africa’s Seven Natural Wonders and has seven sites inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage List.

These include Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti National Park, famed for its great wildlife migration, and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. He added that the country has 22 national parks, a rich cultural heritage drawn from more than 126 ethnic groups, as well as historical sites such as the Kondoa rock paintings, Zanzibar’s Stone Town, Bagamoyo and Kilwa.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Ambassador Matinyi held discussions with various European tourism stakeholders, including Atlantic Link Denmark chief executive officer Karin Gert Nielsen, Danish Travel Show representative Johnny Frandsen, and Flygresor Sweden manager Peter Hallgren.

He also met with GapEdu founder and managing director Jyrki Nilson, Amanihoiva Limited managing director Juha Valtanen, and Matka Travel Fair representative Inkeri Vainik, all from Finland.

The discussions focused on strengthening business partnerships and enhancing the promotion of Tanzania as a leading tourism destination in Europe.