Vodacom opens flagship store in Dodoma to boost service delivery

Dodoma. Vodacom Tanzania has opened a new spacious flagship store in Dodoma, a move the company says will significantly improve service delivery for customers in the administrative capital and neighbouring regions within the Central Zone.

The store was officially launched by Vodacom Tanzania Chief Executive Officer, Mr Philip Besiimire, who said the new outlet reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing customer experience through modern, inclusive and efficient service centres.

Mr Besiimire said the facility is expected to ease access to Vodacom services for residents of Dodoma and surrounding regions, citing notable improvements in service speed, convenience and customer support.

“This store will be a major relief for our customers in Dodoma and the wider Central Zone. We have invested in a modern space designed to serve customers better and faster, while also ensuring no one is left behind,” he said during the launch.

He noted that the flagship outlet has introduced a dedicated service desk for people with special needs, including those who are hearing-impaired, physically challenged and visually impaired—services that were previously unavailable at the location.

According to Mr Besiimire, the move aligns with Vodacom’s broader strategy of promoting inclusivity while responding to the growing demand for digital and telecommunications services in the country’s fast-expanding administrative capital.

Customers who attended the launch welcomed the development, saying the new store will save them time and improve access to essential services.

“This is a big improvement. The space is larger, the services are faster and the facilities are much better than before,” said one customer, noting that the dedicated support for people with special needs was a welcome addition.

Vodacom said the new flagship store strengthens its footprint in Dodoma, where the company now operates five Vodashops, one mobile shop and four service desks, underscoring its long-term commitment to supporting government institutions, businesses and residents in the city.