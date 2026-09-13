Yas supports learning conditions at Buigiri Primary School

Dodoma. Pupils at Buigiri Primary School, including children with visual impairments and albinism, have received supplies from Yas Tanzania to support their welfare and learning environment.

The support, extended at the weekend, included cooking gas cylinders, rice, beans, cooking oil, laundry soap, body oil and protective hats for children with albinism. Yas also supported the school’s Standard Seven graduation ceremony.

Established in 1950, Buigiri Primary School provides education to children with visual impairments and albinism.

Speaking during the handover, Yas Head of Central Zone Said Idd said the company supported the school after recognising the importance of basic necessities in helping pupils concentrate on their studies.

“A child needs more than a classroom to succeed. They also need food and other basic necessities that allow them to learn in a better environment,” he said.

Mr Idd said Yas supported community initiatives in education, healthcare and other areas in addition to providing telecommunications services.

Dodoma Education Stakeholders Representative Jesca Makaula welcomed the support, saying the donated items would help meet some of the school’s daily needs and encourage pupils to remain committed to their studies.