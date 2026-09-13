Simba roar into final CAF round as Chama, Gueye lead Mighty Wanderers rout

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC delivered a commanding attacking performance yesterday, crushing Malawi’s Mighty Wanderers 6-1 at Uhuru Stadium to storm into the final qualifying round of the Caf Champions League today, September 13, 2026.

The emphatic victory gave the Tanzanian giants a comfortable passage to the decisive stage, where they will face opposition from Equatorial Guinea with a place in the lucrative group stage at stake.

Simba produced a ruthless attacking display at Uhuru Stadium, thrashing Malawi’s Mighty Wanderers 6-1 to cruise into the final qualifying round of the CAF Champions League with a 7-1 aggregate scoreline.

Simba wasted little time imposing their authority on the match, with Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama opening the scoring after just six minutes. The early goal settled the home side and immediately placed Mighty Wanderers under pressure.

Simba continued to dominate proceedings, using quick attacking movements and effective passing to unsettle the visitors’ defence. Their persistence paid off again in the 27th minute when Libasse Gueye doubled Simba’s advantage.

Gueye finished a well-worked move after receiving a fine pass from Elie Mpanzu, giving the hosts a commanding 2-0 lead and further exposing the defensive weaknesses of the Malawian side. The visitors’ problems deepened seven minutes later when goalkeeper Dalitso Phiri committed a costly error.

His failed attempt to control a bouncing ball presented Chama with a straightforward opportunity, and the experienced midfielder made no mistake, calmly converting to put Simba 3-0 ahead.

Chama’s second goal of the match underlined his importance to Simba’s attacking efforts, while the hosts appeared increasingly comfortable as they controlled both possession and territory.

Mighty Wanderers, however, managed to pull one goal back shortly before halftime and briefly gave themselves hope of reducing the deficit.

Referee Ruth Nandaiz Bilembi of Congo awarded a penalty after Simba defender Rushine De Reuck was adjudged to have fouled a Mighty Wanderers player inside the penalty area.

Isaac Kaliati stepped up and confidently converted from the spot in the 44th minute, sending the teams into the interval with Simba leading 3-1.

The visitors needed a strong start to the second half if they were to mount a comeback, but Simba quickly ended any possibility of a turnaround.

The Tanzanian side returned from the break with the same attacking intent and continued to exploit gaps in the Wanderers defence.

Their pressure eventually produced another reward in the 69th minute when Gueye completed his brace, scoring Simba’s fourth goal of the evening. The second goal for Gueye capped an impressive individual display and restored Simba’s three-goal advantage.





With Mighty Wanderers struggling to contain the hosts, Simba remained dangerous in the closing stages.

Their relentless pressure produced a fifth goal in the 88th minute when Keletso Makgalwa found the back of the net following a fine pass from Ismail Mgunda.

There was still time for Simba to add further punishment. Deep into stoppage time, Morice Abraham completed the rout by scoring the sixth goal in the 90+4th minute after being set up by Makgalwa.

The final whistle confirmed a comprehensive 6-1 victory and underlined Simba’s attacking strength as they moved one step closer to the CAF Champions League group stage.

For Chama and Gueye, the match provided a particularly impressive contribution, with the pair accounting for four of Simba’s six goals. Their performances will give the club confidence as they prepare for the decisive qualifying round.

Simba will now turn their attention to the final hurdle, where they face Equatorial Guinea opposition in their bid to secure a place among Africa’s elite clubs in the Champions League group stage.

The result also continues a strong week for Tanzanian football in continental competition, with another local side, Singida Black Stars, advancing in the CAF Confederation Cup after completing a 10-1 aggregate victory over South Sudan’s Al-Ghazala SC.

Singida won the second leg 3-0 at Azam Complex yesterday after recording a 7-1 victory in the first leg away from home.