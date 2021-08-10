Kisinda, Chama set for Morocco league season

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland Premier League players Tuisila Kisinda and Clatous Chama may miss the next Mainland Premier League after securing deals with top flight soccer clubs in Morocco.

As Kisinda is in final preparations to join RS Berkane, Chama has been captured by FAR Rabat; both are Morocco clubs which feature in that country’s premier football league, also known as Moroccan Botola Pro League.

According to a report received by The Citizen yesterday, Kisinda is already in Morocco to finalise the deal whereby the club will pay Young Africans (Yanga) $300,000 (Sh694m). The report also says that former AS Vita Club coach Florent Ibenge proposed Kisinda to join the club. Before playing for Yanga, Kisinda played for AS Vita Club under head coach Ibenge.

The report further says that Yanga will benefit from Kisinda’s transfer when comparing their deal to recruit the player from AS Vita of DR Congo. Yanga spent $100,000 (Sh232m) for Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe.

“This is the best deal for Yanga on selling players, compared with the past. Yanga transferred Simon Msuva to Difaa El Jadida of Morroco for $80,000(Sh184m) and later sold Heritier Makambo to Horoya of Guinea for euros 70,000(Sh190m),” said the source.

As per the deal, Kisinda will get $150,000 (Sh346m) as his signing fees, while his former club, Maniema, will receice 30 percent of the amount.

Advertisement

Yanga’s competition committee vice chairman Hersi Said confirmed Kisinda’s deal. He also disclosed that other club players - namely Yacouba Sogne and Mukoko Tonombe - have also secured deals from various clubs.

“We’re still discussing the Sogne and Tonombe deals, so it is too early to give details on the matter,” said Hersi.

Meanwhile, Simba’s attacking midfielder Clatous Chama has been ‘captured’ by Far Rabat who are able, willing and ready to pay $600,000 (Sh1.3 billion) to the Msimbazi Street club. The Morocco signings will be under former Simba head coach Sven Vandenbroeck who targeted the player for his outstanding performance when playing in both the Mainland Tanzania Premier League and the African Champions League.

Chama denied the report, but admitted to have read this on social media platforms, including Instagram. “I still have a two-year contract with Simba, and if the matter is with the club’s management, I am yet to be informed of it,” said Chama.