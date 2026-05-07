Understanding syndicated financing for Tanzania’s SGR

Construction of the extension of the standard gauge railway (SGR) from Makutopora to Isaka recently got a shot in the arm when the government secured a substantial loan to continue with the strategic project implementation.

A bulletin on the website of the Standard and Chartered Bank (UK) of April 28, 2026, had it that: “Standard Chartered arranges $2.33 billion syndicated financing for landmark SGR railway project in Tanzania”.

The bulletin went on: “The financing for SGR Lots 3 and 4 comprises of $1.32 billion Export Credit Agency (ECA) financing signed in 2025 and 2026, and $462 million of long-term financing from commercial banks and Development Finance Institutions, signed in 2023.

Standard Chartered acted as Sole Global Coordinator, Bookrunner, Mandated Lead Arranger, Facility Agent and Lender for the Ministry of Finance of the United Republic of Tanzania. The ECA facilities are comprised of support from EKN and SEK (of Sweden), KUKE (of Poland) and SACE (of Italy) as the fronting ECAs with reinsurance from two more ECAs.

The financing for SGR Lot 5 comprises of a $559 million Sinosure (the Export Credit Agency of China) Covered Facility which was drawn in 2025. Standard Chartered acted as Sole Global Coordinator, Bookrunner, Mandated Lead Arranger, Facility Agent and Lender for the Ministry of Finance of the United Republic of Tanzania.

So, what is syndicated financing? Who are the parties involved? Why go for syndicated loans (instead of, for example, bilateral loans)? Answers to these questions will be useful to all those interested the intricacies of infrastructure finance, including those studying real estate finance and economics, whose course syllabus includes a subject titled: “Financing Infrastructure Development”.

Syndicated finance involves a group of lenders (collectively called “a syndicate”) coming together to provide a single, large loan to a borrower, managed by lead arrangers.

So, already here we can see that we have three parties: The borrower (the entity receiving the funds); the lenders (the syndicate, that is, the banks providing portions of the loan.), and the arrangers (Lead Arranger/Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA), which would be the Structuring bank.

Normally, also, there is an Agent or Facility Agent who manages the loan, repayments, and communications between the borrower and lenders.

This structure allows companies to secure large amounts of capital for projects (like SGR, airports, highways, power stations construction, expansion of ports, etc), acquisitions, or refinancing while spreading risk among multiple banks.

It is the solution for loans exceeding one bank’s capacity to lend or risk exposure or tolerance. On the other hand, it offers an opportunity for multiple lenders to form a syndicate to share the risk and seize financial opportunities.

Syndicated loans can be grouped into four categories. One, are the traditional term loans stipulating a repayment schedule having either a fixed or floating interest rate.

Two, are revolving credit lines allowing the borrower to draw down funds and repay and reborrow as needed. Three, letters of credit (LOCs) which are guarantees provided by lenders to pay off your debt obligations if a company fails to do so.

Four, are equipment/acquisition lines which can be used during a specific period to make acquisitions or purchase assets or equipment.

Syndicated loans have a number of advantages over traditional bank loans: One is Flexibility: Loans structured with multiple lenders offer various loan types and interest rates, providing greater flexibility with different repayment terms. Besides, they offer customized solutions, such as multi-currency or multi-national transactions.

Two is Efficiency: One loan agreement covers multiple lenders, creating a single, streamlined process for the borrower.

Three, is higher loan amounts: A group of lenders can pool together greater financial resources, allowing borrowers to finance capital-intensive projects (such as the SGR).

Four is Risk Sharing: Syndicated loans distribute risk among multiple financial institutions, allowing for better management of credit exposure

Five is improved reputation: Borrowers who successfully use and repay a syndicated loan can maintain a positive market image with multiple lenders, making it easier to access credit in the future. For the government, this is an important aspect of managing the public debt.

In the case of SGR, for financing Lots 3 and 4, the borrower is the Government of Tanzania, the syndicate comprises of the Export Credit Agency (ECA) made up of support from EKN and SEK (of Sweden), KUKE (of Poland) and SACE (of Italy) as the fronting ECAs, with reinsurance from two more ECAs. Others are commercial banks and Development Finance Institutions.

For Lot 5 the financing is from Sinosure (the Export Credit Agency of China) Covered Facility. Standard Chartered acts as the Mandated Lead Arranger, Facility Agent, etc.

It is clear that, as a country, we need peace and stability, and a breed of your persons with bright heads to understand the intricacies of infrastructure financing, who can help in structuring syndicated loans for the construction of the badly needed infrastructure in the country.