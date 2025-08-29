Why and how Tanzania can lead Africa’s irrigation drive

By Bryan Bwana

Only about 6 percent of Africa’s cropland is irrigated (vs 37 percent in Asia). That single gap explains billions in lost yields, jobs, and resilience—and it’s fixable this decade with smart, climate-aligned investment.

Irrigation consistently raises farm output and stability. FAO and World Bank analyses show irrigation can lift African farm productivity by at least 50 percent, yet the continent remains largely rain-fed and exposed to climate volatility.

Small-scale and distributed irrigation expand dry-season employment and women’s enterprise opportunities, with research indicating tens of millions could benefit from affordable pumps, small reservoirs, and river diversions.

Asian peers converted irrigation into export muscle and value-chain control. Africa can do the same—if it builds transparent water rights, metering, and scheme governance.

African and Asian proof points

Egypt: The Nile Delta alone includes 2.27 million hectares of irrigated land—two-thirds of Egypt’s farmed area—underpinning national food supply and export chains.

Morocco: Decades of irrigation investment (under the Plan Maroc Vert) stabilised agricultural GDP and rural jobs despite climate variability, making irrigation central to economic strategy.

Rwanda (LWH project): The Land Husbandry, Water Harvesting and Hillside Irrigation programme transformed steep rain-fed plots into irrigated, erosion-controlled production zones, raising commercialisation and yields.

Kenya (Mwea): About two-thirds of Kenya’s rice comes from the Mwea Irrigation Scheme—a single, well-governed scheme anchoring domestic supply and jobs.

Senegal River Valley: Irrigated rice in the valley routinely targets 5 tonnes per hectare yields and is central to food-sovereignty plans through 2034, with new investments in canals and equipment.

Only 4 to 7 percent of Sub-Saharan Africa’s arable land is irrigated—the lowest among developing regions. Northern Africa is higher (28 percent), proving feasibility on the continent.

Tanzania has continental-scale potential and a clear plan. It is steadily moving from promise to powerhouse.

The government signalled an increase in irrigated area from 983,467 hectares (2025) to 5 million hectares by 2030—a transformative, food-security-first vision.

Irrigation projects jumped from 13 to 780 between 2020/21 and 2024/25, covering 543,366 hectares with Sh1.345 trillion ($498 million) invested.

The National Irrigation Commission (NIRC) 2023–2028 plan aims to expand irrigated area from 727,281 hectares (2022) to 1,672,000 hectares by 2028, add 88 dams, and develop 208 new schemes, with private sector delivery of 248,000 hectares.

The National Irrigation Master Plan (revised 2018) and related government/partner briefs consistently cite 29 to 29.4 million hectares as potential land suitable for irrigation development when considering water and soils—an enormous ceiling for long-run growth.

Expanding from 1 to 5 million hectares would harden Tanzania against droughts, add multiple rice seasons, stabilise maize and horticulture supply, and unlock high-value export crops (spices, fruit, floriculture). It will also catalyse upstream industries like pipes, liners, sensors, solar pumps and downstream processing.

How to build it right

Immediate (0–12 months)

1. Targeted pipeline: Fast-track “shovel-ready” schemes in rice basins (e.g., Kilombero, Wami-Ruvu, Lake Zone) with proven water balances and land tenure clarity.

2. Water accounting and governance: Roll out metering, digital water permits, and scheme-level constitutions; publish open dashboards on volumes and uptime.

3. Smallholder scale-up: Zero-duty or concessional finance for solar pumps and low-pressure drip on plots up to 5 hectares; bundle with extension and maintenance contracts.

Short term (1–3 years)

1. Rehabilitate high-return legacy schemes: Prioritise tertiary canals, lining, and flow control where water losses are highest; link rehabilitation to enforceable O&M.

2. Rice and horticulture value chains: Contract farming and offtake agreements near schemes.

3. Groundwater development windows: Pilot managed aquifer recharge and conjunctive use in basins flagged by World Bank groundwater potential studies.

4. Digital MRV: Satellite-based area-irrigated tracking to verify outcomes for ESG and green bonds; integrate with the NIRC’s strategic targets.

Long term (3–10 years)

1. Five mega-clusters: Develop export-oriented irrigation clusters (rice-milling, spice processing, cut flowers, fruit canning) with common-user cold chains and logistics.

2. Efficiency by design: Mandate pressurised micro-irrigation and soil-moisture scheduling in new schemes; price water to recover O&M while protecting smallholders via lifeline blocks.

3. Transboundary coordination: For shared basins, adopt Nile/SADC best practice on allocation, salinity, and drainage to avoid the pitfalls seen in over-abstracted deltas.

What Africa is leaving on the table and what Tanzania can capture

With irrigation at about 6 percent of cropland, Africa forgoes multi-season production and value-added exports that Asia normalised decades ago. Closing even half the gap could unlock tens of billions of dollars in annual value, while hardening food systems against climate shocks.

Tanzania’s current pipeline, targets approximately 1.6 million hectares by 2028 (and 5 million hectares by 2030). This is being backed by very strong public investments through the national irrigation commission (NIRC).

Bottom line

Irrigation isn’t a luxury—it’s the fastest, most bankable ESG investment for African agriculture. The returns show up in resilient harvests, stable prices, rural jobs, and export competitiveness. The technology is proven, the governance playbook exists, and Tanzania has already moved from plans to projects.

Build water. Grow food. Create jobs. Stabilise the climate risk. The only window we have starts today, this week, this month, this year, this decade!