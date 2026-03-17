Goalless Yanga- Azam clash keeps title battle wide open

Dar es Salaam. The race for the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title has intensified after defending champions Young Africans S.C. (Yanga) were held to a goalless draw by Azam FC, a result that keeps the top of the table highly competitive as the season gathers momentum.

The stalemate means Yanga remain at the summit of the standings with 36 points from 14 matches, maintaining an eight point cushion over Azam, who sit second with 28 points from the same number of games.

While the gap still appears comfortable, the broader league picture suggests the title race is far from settled.

Azam’s ability to secure a point against the defending champions highlighted their growing consistency this season.

With eight wins, four draws and only two defeats, the Chamazi based side have quietly built a strong campaign that keeps them firmly in contention.

Their defensive organisation has been one of the league’s standout strengths, conceding only four goals so far, the best defensive record among the top teams.

Despite missing the opportunity to close the gap further, Azam’s draw ensured they remained ahead of several rivals chasing the leaders closely.

Their immediate challenge will be sustaining momentum while taking advantage of any slip ups from Yanga in the coming rounds.

The league table also reflects the impressive rise of JKT Tanzania, who currently occupy third place with 28 points, level with Azam but having played 17 matches.

Their campaign has been characterised by resilience and discipline, recording seven wins and seven draws.

However, the fact that they have played more games than most of their direct rivals could eventually work against them as the season progresses.

Another major factor shaping the title race is the position of Simba SC. The Msimbazi giants sit fourth with 27 points but have played only 12 matches, two fewer than both Yanga and Azam.

If Simba manage to win their two games in hand, they would climb to 33 points, reducing the gap between them and Yanga to just three points.

Such a scenario would dramatically transform the championship race and potentially set up an intense three way contest involving the league’s traditional powerhouses.

Simba’s attacking power has been evident this season, scoring 20 goals in just 12 matches while conceding only five.

Their superior goal difference underlines the threat they pose once their fixture schedule catches up with the rest of the teams.

Below the top four, the battle for continental qualification and strong mid table positions is also shaping up to be fiercely contested.

Pamba Jiji FC are currently fifth with 24 points, while Singida Black Stars follow in sixth with 22 points.

Both teams have displayed moments of quality throughout the campaign but will require greater consistency if they are to challenge the established giants above them.

Mid table positions remain tightly packed, with Namungo FC and Dodoma Jiji FC tied on 21 points.

Several other clubs are hovering nearby and remain capable of influencing the title race by taking valuable points from the league’s top contenders.

At the lower end of the standings, the relegation battle is already beginning to take shape.

Coastal Union and Mbeya City FC are both on 13 points, just above the drop zone, while Tanzania Prisons and KMC FC occupy the final positions with 13 and 8 points respectively.

These teams will need a strong run of results in the coming weeks to avoid falling further behind.

Overall, the goalless draw between Yanga and Azam reflects the competitive nature of this season’s Tanzania Premier League.

While Yanga continue to set the pace at the top of the standings, the chasing pack, particularly Azam and Simba, remain within striking distance.

With many matches still to be played and several teams capable of producing surprise results, the championship battle is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in recent years.

If Simba convert their games in hand and Azam maintain their defensive solidity, the pressure on Yanga could increase significantly.