Goalless Yanga- Azam clash keeps title battle wide open

The stalemate means Yanga remain at the summit of the standings with 36 points from 14 matches, maintaining an eight point cushion over Azam, who sit second with 28 points from the same number of games
Dar es Salaam. The race for the Mainland Tanzania Premier League title has intensified after defending champions Young Africans S.C. (Yanga) were held to a goalless draw by Azam FC, a result that keeps the top of the table highly competitive as the season gathers momentum.
The stalemate means Yanga remain at the summit of the standings with 36 points from 14 matches, maintaining an eight point cushion over Azam, who sit second with 28 points from the same number of games.
While the gap still appears comfortable, the broader league picture suggests the title race is far from settled.