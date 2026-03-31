Premier League clubs want one official betting partner

Dar es Salaam. Some mainland Tanzanian Premier League clubs and football stakeholders have supported the efforts of the Tanzania Football Federation TFF to identify a betting partner in the country so that clubs can benefit from such sponsorship.

Currently, TFF has issued a 60-day legal notice to several betting companies demanding that they explain why legal action should not be taken against them after violating its directive by listing the Mainland Premier League match between Young Africans Yanga and Simba on betting slips without any agreement.

TFF’s move against the betting companies has drawn reactions from various Premier League leaders and football stakeholders who, with one voice, have backed the move while calling for greater speed in resolving the matter to determine its outcome.

Mbeya City Assistant Secretary Joseph Mlundi said the issue of Premier League matches being placed on betting slips has been troubling them given that there is no contract signed between TFF and those companies.

Mlundi said the problem did not start recently but has existed for a long time, benefiting the companies while TFF and its stakeholders, including clubs, do not receive even a single cent.

He said although football is the property of TFF, there is still a violation of regulations since there is currently no contract or legal agreement aimed at benefiting its stakeholders.

He explained that at present, Premier League clubs and TFF only benefit through agreements with NBC Bank, which is the main league sponsor, and Azam TV and TBC for television and radio broadcasting rights.

He said the situation is different for betting, as no one benefits from it, even though Premier League matches generate money for betting companies through their listings.

“In simple terms, Premier League clubs are like content creators for betting companies. Without matches, there is no betting slip. If we are the content owners, how do we benefit?

We commend TFF for recognizing this issue, although it should have been addressed long ago. My appeal to the federation is to increase speed in completing this matter,” said Mlundi.

He also raised concerns about betting odds, questioning which companies set them and based on what criteria or agreements.

“For example, you assign Mbeya City odds of 3.0 against another team at 2.0. What criteria did you use to assess my team’s strength in that match? Who gave you the authority to lower the status of my team?” he said.

For his part, Coastal Union Secretary General Omari Ayoub said the issue of Premier League matches being placed on betting slips has raised many questions that require urgent answers.

According to Ayoub, the first question is who benefits from the situation when clubs that incur huge costs in player registration, team preparation, and other expenses do not earn even a single cent.

Ayoub stated, "TFF and the relevant authorities that license betting companies need to collaborate significantly to ensure clubs benefit."

He said TFF must determine how much money is generated from betting on various Premier League matches, as the data will give a clear picture of how the betting business operates.

According to Ayoub, the exercise will provide a real picture of the financial value involved, helping them enter into agreements with full knowledge of their interests and those of the teams.

“There must be an assessment and feasibility study to determine the actual value of betting activities, how many people are involved, how much they stake, how much is paid out to winners, and how much remains,” he said.

One leader from a major local club said the continued listing of Premier League matches by some betting companies represents a serious violation of TFF rules and regulations.

“I have many examples, but let us ask ourselves this question.” In music, artists have rights to their songs. Can you use them for your purposes without agreement? The answer is no because of copyright laws.

TFF holds the rights to Premier League matches and other fixtures. Where do you get the authority to use them? I urge TFF to defend its position so that it and its stakeholders can benefit,” he said.

“Let us also ask which television station can broadcast Premier League matches live rather than Azam Television. The answer is none, even though many would like to, because they respect the law.

The same applies to radio with TBC. In the past, we saw various stations broadcasting Premier League matches, but now only TBC has the rights. Betting companies should also apply for a license from TFF to resolve this issue,” he said.