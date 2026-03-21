Welbeck double steers Brighton to 2-1 victory over Liverpool

Brighton. Danny Welbeck scored a goal in each half as ​Brighton & Hove Albion put a dent in Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes with a deserved ‌2-1 Premier League victory at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool remained in fifth place with 49 points from 31 games, while Brighton moved up four places to eighth on 43 points to boost their hopes of European football next ​season.

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The match was delayed by 15 minutes due to traffic congestion that held up Liverpool fans, ​and it was the home side who made the better start as Welbeck ⁠headed them in front, one of four goals in his last five games.

Milos Kerkez equalised after a ​mistake from Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, but Welbeck sealed the victory with a tap-in after 56 minutes that ​required a VAR check for offside before it was confirmed.

Liverpool have taken one point from the last nine available in the Premier League and they were second best in this contest, not helped by an early injury to striker ​Hugo Ekitike, and the injury absence from the squad of forward Mohamed Salah and goalkeeper Alisson.

The ​champions slipped to a 10th league defeat of the season that will add to the pressure on manager Arne ‌Slot, as ⁠much for the timid performance as the result.

"Disappointed," Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo told TNT Sports. "We wanted to win which is important in the situation we are in (in the league) but it didn’t go that way, so it’s a difficult afternoon.

"(We need to) approach every game like we are going to win it. ​I think that is normal ​for a club this ⁠big. We have to fight to win (the last) seven games."

Brighton took the lead after 14 minutes as Diego Gomez steered a deep cross back across ​goal and striker Welbeck headed in at the far post.

Liverpool were ​level on the ⁠half-hour mark after an error from Dunk, who headed back towards his own goalkeeper without realising Kerkez had anticipated he would, and the Hungary international stole in to finish past Bart Verbruggen.