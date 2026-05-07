Yanga, Simba headline Union Cup gala night in Zanzibar

Dar es Salaam. The Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) will hold a special Union Cup gala night on May 13 at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar to celebrate the success of the 2026 Union Cup tournament that brought together top clubs from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar.

The colourful event is expected to attract various sports stakeholders from both Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania, including government officials, club leaders, sponsors and football administrators who played a role in the successful staging of the competition.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, ZFF secretary general Hussein Ahmada Vuai said the gala will also involve officials from all eight clubs that participated in this year’s tournament.

The clubs are Simba SC, Young Africans SC, Singida Black Stars, Azam FC, Muembe Makumbi, KVZ, Mlandege FC and Mafunzo FC.

The 2026 Union Cup ended on April 29 at the New Amaan Complex, with Simba emerging champions after defeating their traditional rivals Yanga in a thrilling final match that attracted huge attention from football fans across the country. Vuai said the gala night is aimed at appreciating everyone who contributed to the success of the competition, including sponsors, organisers, clubs and supporters.

“We are preparing a memorable event that will bring together football stakeholders from Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania. The gala is meant to celebrate the success of the Union Cup and appreciate all partners who supported us,” said Vuai. He added that several sponsors of the tournament will attend the event, including Azam Television, Zanzibar School of Health, Robby One Pharmacy, Iris, ZBS, Lake Oil, Imperial Furniture, Zan Aqua Zanzibar, Justfit Sports Gear, City Institute Dar es Salaam and Amani Central Agency Government.

Also in the list is Citadel Limited. According to Vuai, the event will be graced by Zanzibar’s Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports, Riziki Pembe Juma, while other government officials from Mainland Tanzania are also expected to attend.

During the gala, awards and special recognition will be presented to sponsors and stakeholders whose contributions helped make the tournament successful and entertaining.