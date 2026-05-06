Monti swim camp begins on high note, earns praise from US coach

Dar es Salaam. Renowned United States swimming coach Austin Pillado has kicked off a 10-day high-performance training camp at the Monti International School swimming pool, bringing together swimmers from Tanzania and Kenya alongside local coaches in a programme designed to elevate competitive standards in the sport.

The camp, which began on May 5, features more than 100 swimmers and over 20 coaches, with daily double sessions combining pool-based drills and classroom performance analysis.

The initiative is focused on sharpening technique, endurance, race strategy, and mental preparation. Speaking during the training sessions, Pillado expressed his admiration for the level of talent and commitment shown by the athletes.

“I am very impressed with the talent and work ethic I am seeing here every day in the pool,” he said.

“These swimmers have great potential, and with the right guidance and continued discipline, I believe Tanzania can produce some of the best swimmers in the future.”

He added that the structured programme is designed to expose athletes to modern competitive standards. “At this level, small details make a huge difference. We are focusing on technique, endurance, race strategy and mental preparation.

The willingness to learn from both swimmers and coaches is very encouraging,” he noted.

Pillado also highlighted the value of regional participation, saying the mix of Tanzanian and Kenyan swimmers is helping raise intensity and performance.

“It is exciting to see athletes from Tanzania and Kenya training together. That healthy competition pushes everyone to improve faster,” he said.

Monti International School’s founder and director Fatma Fernandes said the camp reflects school’s long-term vision of developing elite athletes through international exposure and structured training systems.

“We are intentionally investing in high-level coaching and modern sports science to raise swimming standards in Tanzania,” she said.

“Bringing in a coach of Pillado’s calibre is part of that strategy.” She added that the school is committed to strengthening facilities and coaching expertise to prepare athletes for global competition, noting that local coaches are also benefiting from the knowledge exchange.