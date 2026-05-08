Tanzania’s Nicolene storms into butterfly final at African Swimming Championships

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania swimmer Nicolene Viljoen has delivered another strong performance at the ongoing Africa Aquatics Championships in Algeria, booking her place in the final of the women’s 200m butterfly event.

Viljoen impressed in the heats with a composed and well-paced swim, showing both endurance and technique to secure one of the qualifying spots among a competitive field of Africa’s top swimmers.

Her performance underlined her growing reputation as one of Tanzania’s most promising aquatic talents on the continental stage.

The 200m butterfly, one of the most demanding events in competitive swimming, tested athletes’ stamina and rhythm, but Viljoen maintained consistency across all four lengths of the pool to advance confidently into the medal race.

Her qualification marks another significant milestone for Tanzania in the championship, where the country continues to build its presence in elite swimming competitions.