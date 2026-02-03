Tanzania face Ivory Coast in key Afcon Futsal qualifier

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania national futsal team will be aiming for a positive start to their 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign when they face Ivory Coast today at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar.

The much-anticipated encounter is scheduled to kick off at 7pm, with Tanzanian players expressing confidence and optimism as they seek to secure a strong result on home soil.

Playing in front of home supporters is expected to provide a major boost for the hosts as they take on a traditionally strong West African side.

Tanzania head into the tie determined to make a statement in the qualifiers for the 2026 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, commonly known as CAF Futsal AFCON 2026. The upcoming tournament will mark the ninth edition of the continental championship, which is organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for men’s national teams.

Significantly, the 2026 edition will be the first to be staged on a biennial basis, following CAF’s decision to shift the competition from its previous quadrennial format. The finals will be hosted by Morocco, which will stage the tournament for the third consecutive time.

Morocco enter the competition as the dominant force in African futsal, having won the title three times in a row in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

Their automatic qualification as hosts and defending champions means the remaining teams must battle through a demanding qualification process to book their places at the finals.A record total of 18 teams are taking part in the qualification rounds.

The eight lowest-ranked teams are contesting the first round, with four winners advancing to join the remaining ten teams in the second round. Ultimately, the winners of the nine ties will qualify for the finals, where they will join Morocco.

For Tanzania, today’s clash against Ivory Coast represents an important opportunity to build momentum and belief. The players have been upbeat in training and are confident that disciplined defending, quick transitions and strong teamwork can deliver the desired outcome.