Yanga aim to bounce back as Azam target away victory

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues today with defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) and Azam FC scheduled to play at different venues in what promise to be demanding encounters.

Fresh from a barren draw against their traditional rivals, Simba, Yanga travel to the Airtel Stadium in Singida Region for an acid test against Singida Black Stars.

Meanwhile, Azam FC will be on the road to Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya Region where they face relegation-threatened Tanzania Prisons. All matches have been scheduled to start from 4pm. Both matches are billed among the toughest of the round due to the current league standings and the ambitions of the respective sides.

According to the standings, Yanga sit comfortably at the top of the table with 29 points from 11 matches. They have been dominant, scoring 27 goals while conceding only two, the best defensive record in the league so far.

Their goal difference of +25 underlines their authority this season and explains why they remain firm favourites in the title race.

However, Singida Black Stars, currently ninth with 19 points from 11 matches, are no pushovers. They have won five of their games and conceded only eight goals, showing defensive discipline and tactical organisation.

With 11 goals scored and a positive goal difference of +3, Singida have proved capable of troubling the league’s big guns, especially at home.

Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves admitted the fixture congestion and injuries are testing his squad depth but insisted his team remains focused on securing maximum points.

“We have Clement Mzize, Pacome Zouzoua, Shadrack Boka and now Dickson Job out. You can see the challenges we are facing. All in all, we are taking the match seriously and targeting victory,” said Goncalves.

The absence of key players could affect Yanga’s fluid attacking play, but their defensive solidity and winning mentality give them an edge.

Dropping points after the goalless derby draw would narrow the gap at the top, especially with second-placed JKT Tanzania sitting just one point behind, albeit having played more matches.

Singida Black Stars manager Othmen Najjar expressed confidence ahead of the clash, stating his players are ready for the challenge.

“We have trained well ahead of the match and we are sure to do our best despite facing a strong side,” said Najjar. A positive result for Singida would not only boost their top-eight ambitions but also shake up the title race significantly. In Mbeya, attention shifts to Sokoine Stadium where former player Shadrack Nsajigwa will take charge of Tanzania Prisons for the first time as head coach.

Nsajigwa recently joined the club from Championship side Transit Camp and is tasked with steering the team away from the relegation zone.

Tanzania Prisons are 15th on the table with 12 points from 14 matches, having scored eight goals and conceded 16. They are in urgent need of points to escape the danger zone and will be motivated to impress under their new coach.

“It will be my debut, but we have trained well and are hopeful of doing our best. We have the task of ensuring the team records good results despite the tough challenges,” said Nsajigwa.

Azam FC, placed fifth with 23 points from 11 matches, are firmly in the title conversation.

With 18 goals scored and only four conceded, they boast one of the strongest defensive records in the league.