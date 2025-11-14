Mwinyi appoints new Cabinet, promises efficient governance

Unguja. President Hussein Mwinyi has unveiled a new Cabinet, declaring that his final term will be marked by stricter leadership, faster delivery, and a drive to entrench the legacy of Zanzibar’s Eighth Government.

Speaking at State House, Zanzibar yesterday, Dr Mwinyi said he intends to make his remaining years in office more impactful than his first term, signalling a shift towards performance-based governance.

He said the second term would be executed with greater urgency to fulfil campaign pledges and strengthen institutional discipline.

Related Zanzibar Zanzibar President Mwinyi adds two new ministries as he unveils new cabinet

“The speed of this second term, which is my final one in leadership, must be greater. We want to leave a legacy. If anyone thinks I am lenient, this is when I will be toughest,” he told journalists after announcing the line-up.

The President has expanded the Cabinet from 18 to 20 ministries to enhance efficiency and improve coordination across government portfolios. Of the appointees, 14 are men and seven are women.

However, four ministries remain without appointed ministers—Health; Trade and Industrial Development; Tourism and Antiquities; and the Office of the First Vice President.

Dr Mwinyi said nominations for these positions are awaited from the opposition party ACT Wazalendo, which participates in Zanzibar’s Government of National Unity under the 1984 Constitution.

The law provides that the opposition party has up to 90 days to propose names for ministerial positions. Should the period lapse without nominations, the President is empowered to form a single-party government.

Dr Mwinyi said gender balance, regional representation, education, and experience were key considerations in the latest appointments.

“You plan, you select, but we also consider these criteria and additional qualifications of the individual,” he said, adding that accountability and discipline will be closely monitored.

In the new Cabinet, five ministers from the previous line-up were dropped. Two were not reappointed, while three others were eliminated during the internal selection process within Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Those left out include former Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Tabia Maulid Mwita, and former Minister in the President’s Office, Ali Mrembo.

Others are Shamata Shaame Khamis, who previously headed Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock; and Shaib Hassan Kaduara, who was responsible for Water, Energy and Minerals. Juma Makungu Juma, former Deputy Minister for Finance, also failed to secure a place.

Masoud Ali Mohamed, who had initially been excluded, returns as Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries.

The structure of the Office of the President has been reorganised, with its ministries reduced from four to two. The portfolios of Labour and Investment, and Finance and Planning have been removed, leaving the President’s Office (State House) and Tamisemi under the new arrangement.

Two new ministries have been introduced: the Ministry of Communication, Information Technology and Innovation, headed by Mudrick Ramadhani Soraga, and the Ministry of Youth, Employment and Empowerment, under Shaaban Ali Othman.

Dr Saada Mkuya now leads the President’s Office (State House), while Haroun Ali Suleiman returns to the Ministry of Constitution, Civil Service and Good Governance. Idrissa Kitwana has been assigned to Tamisemi.

Other key appointments include Hamza Hassan Juma, who remains in the Office of the Second Vice President; Dr Juma Ali Akil, who now heads Finance and Planning with Dr Hamad Omar Bakar as his deputy; Shariff Ali Shariff; Rahma Kassim Ali; Lela Mohamed Mussa; Riziki Pembe Juma; Masoud Suleiman Makame; Nadir Abdulatif; Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed; Anna Athanas Paul; and Masoud Ali Mohamed.

The President said the reshuffle aims to strengthen coordination between ministries and speed up the implementation of development priorities.

Public reaction to the appointments was mixed. While some citizens welcomed the changes as a sign of renewed commitment to performance, others said the composition suggested continuity rather than transformation.

“If you look closely, the lineup is largely the same. Perhaps he saw their performance as effective, so he decided to keep them. Sometimes introducing too many new faces is like starting from scratch,” said political observer Othman Said Ali.