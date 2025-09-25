Mwinyi unveils plan to fight unemployment, living costs

Pemba. The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has pledged to address youth unemployment and ease the rising cost of living if reelected, which remain major challenges in the Isles.

He pledged on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, during a campaign rally held at Makombeni in Mkoani District, South Pemba Region.

“These two issues will be our top priority if we return to the office,” said Dr Mwinyi.

He noted that in his current term, he had pledged 300,000 jobs for young people, and so far, more than 275,000 have been created, representing 75 percent of the target.

He assured voters that his administration has devised further strategies to generate employment if given another mandate.

On the cost of living, largely driven by inflation, Dr Mwinyi said his government plans to construct food and fuel storage facilities to guarantee a steady supply of essential goods throughout the year.

He stressed that national development rests on three pillars: roads, airports, and ports, “We have already begun opening up Pemba because these facilities now exist.”

“Ports have been built, roads constructed, and tomorrow, September 25, 2025, we will hand over the contract to start building an international airport,” he added.

Dr Mwinyi urged citizens to continue trusting CCM, saying the party fulfils its pledges.

He announced that on Saturday, the government would distribute clove farm title deeds to farmers to enhance productivity.

He further revealed that Pemba is set for greater connectivity, with three vessels expected soon, two high-speed boats and the larger MV Mapinduzi II, which has completed maintenance and awaits an official launch.

Earlier, Mkoani parliamentary candidate, Prof Makame Mbarawa Mnyaa, said residents had regained hope after significant upgrades to the local port, their main economic artery.

He said last year’s improvements created many jobs for young people in cargo handling.

“In this period alone, 1,214 containers have been offloaded, and 24 large vessels have docked at the port,” said Prof Mbarawa, who also serves as Minister for Transport in the Union government.

He added that more than 1,000 ships and marine vessels have anchored there, spurring the economy and creating jobs.

Currently, the passenger terminal accommodates 600 travellers, but renovations are underway to expand capacity to over 1,000.

Prof Mbarawa also cited road improvements, including the Sh237 billion Mkoani–Chake Chake highway, with the contractor set to take over the project on September 25, 2025.

For his part, House of Representatives candidate Hemed Suleiman Abdulla drew a sharp contrast between CCM and the opposition.

“CCM can demonstrate achievements and present plans, while the opposition has nothing to show for either the past or the future,” said Mr Abdulla, who doubles as Zanzibar’s Second Vice President.

He urged residents to choose development over what he termed chaos, noting that Pemba, particularly Mkoani, had suffered unproductive disruptions in the past.

CCM Zanzibar Deputy Secretary-General, Dr Mohamed Said Dimwa, said the party had nominated capable candidates who can deliver development projects, urging voters not to make mistakes at the ballot.

“Choosing CCM means choosing development. I urge you to remember this on October 29,” he said.

CCM National Executive Council (NEC) member Salmin Amour stated that the party had implemented unprecedented projects in its eighth phase of leadership, including those in Pemba.

“Some claim they will ‘open up Pemba’ if elected president. Which Pemba are they talking about? Pemba is already open, and we are witnessing major progress,” he said.

Another NEC member, Mr Khamis Hamza Chillo, said CCM’s candidates and pledges were practical and credible.

“There are those making false promises that cannot be fulfilled. For example, claiming they will raise the minimum wage to Sh1.5 million, this is impossible because the same resources are also required to build roads, bridges, and other infrastructure,” he said.