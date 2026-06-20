Zanzibar government receives Sh15.5bn PBZ dividend, up 53 percent

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) has received a dividend of Sh15.5 billion from the People’s Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ), representing a 53 percent increase from Sh10 billion received last year.

Speaking on Saturday, June 20, 2026, during the official handover ceremony, Zanzibar’s Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Juma Malik Akil, said the increase was driven by improved operational efficiency, adoption of electronic systems, and tighter control of avoidable expenditure.

He said he was satisfied with the performance, noting that the dividend had risen significantly compared to the previous year.

“I am pleased with the dividend received as it has increased from Sh10 billion to Sh15.5 billion, showing significant growth compared to previous years,” he said.

Dr Akil said the government is continuing to implement reforms in the bank aimed at improving efficiency and expanding business operations.

He said the dividend forms part of domestic revenue and will be channelled into development projects for the 2026/27 financial year, which is set to begin soon.

He added that PBZ continues to lead in dividend contributions compared to other public institutions.

However, he noted that some state-owned institutions were underperforming due to unviable business models and said the government was reviewing their operations.

“We are taking various measures, but the government continues to carry the burden. There is a plan to restructure those institutions,” he said.

PBZ Board Chairman, Mr Juma Hassan Juma, said the bank is committed to further expansion to maintain its position as a leading financial institution.