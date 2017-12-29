Vanessa to test ride Money Mondays

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. The release date for her album Money Mondays has been set for January 18 but Vanessa is already into the groove as she is set to host a listening party tonight at the Hyatt Regency in Dar es Salaam.

The invite only party is set to give the cherry picked guests a first feel of the 18-track album especially the songs that will be playing for the first time. Mohombi who is one of the collaborations that worked with Vanessa on one of the songs is part of the illustrious guest list that features the cream of the industry.

The Swedish-Congolese singer and Vanessa Mdee will do a special performance after the listening party is done. Money Mondays features collaborations from across Africa and was produced by producers such as Nahreel of the Industry, Bob Maneck, Breezy, Eliarkis,Ekelly, with Vanessa taking on the role of an executive producer.

The songs that have already been released off the album includes the lead simgle Kisela, Cash Madame, No Body But Me, and Juu a track that features her former botfriend Jux.

The realease of this albume comes at a time when most local artistes have declared not to release albums with preference to singles due to rampant piracy.

In a recent interview Vanessa stated that she was not deterred by any of these assertations because she doesnt intend to market the album in the conventional channels.