Dodoma plans for a modern pig abattoir due to high demand

The Principle Livestock, Fisheries Development Officer in Dodoma municipal office, Dr Boniface Tibaijuka revealed the improvements the region is making in the pig and chicken abattoir sector.

Dodoma. The Citizen has learnt that the government expects to construct a modern pig abattoir in Dodoma municipality.

The Principle Livestock, Fisheries Development Officer in Dodoma municipal office, Dr Boniface Tibaijuka told The Citizen recently.

Dr Tibaijuka said that since the government started to relocate its headquarters from Dar es Salaam six months ago, there has been a significant increase in consumption of pork in the municipality due to increased population, but most suppliers are butchering pigs in poor hygiene.

“We have already obtained enough land in Mbwanga area for the implementation of the project. We have already developed architectural design for the state of the art abattoir. All we are waiting is for the budget approval,” he said.

He added that, since Dodoma has become the major city for State officials and other high profile dignitaries, his department has seen the need to make quality improvements in the sector.

“As per the Animal Disease Act (2003), all animals meant for public consumption are supposed to be slaughtered at official abattoirs after being inspected. However, pigs are currently slaughtered without following the standard procedures. This poses a great threat to consumers,” he said.

In line with that, Dr Tibaijuka explained that the municipal has so far constructed a special abattoir for slaughtering chicken at Majengo market in the municipality. “The abattoir is in the final stages of construction and if all goes well we are expecting to launch it earlier next month,” he said.