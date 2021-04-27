Simba too good for Djibouti team

Dar es Salaam. The National Stadium was awash with red and white colours on Sunday when Mainland giants Simba thrashed Gendamarie of Djibouti 4-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup match.

Simba, needing a win to launch their CAF Confederation Cup with a bang, scored their goals through team captain John Bocco, Said Ndemla and Emmanuel Okwi in the preliminary round, first leg of the continental tournament.

Cheered on by hundreds tens hundreds of fans at the 60,000-seater venue, the hosts enjoyed the lion’s share of the match.

Simba, who are making their first appearance in the tournament in five years, now need just a draw in the return leg tie in Djibouti next weekend to cruise into next stage of the championship.